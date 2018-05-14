Police: Teen charged with armed robbery, battery

A Berwick teen has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery in Patterson after he allegedly armed himself with a paintball gun and attacked and robbed a juvenile victim.

—Tyler Sylvester, 18, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Saturday on charges of aggravated battery and armed robbery.

The charges stem from an April 29 incident that occurred in the area of Church Street in Patterson. Sylvester allegedly jumped a 14-year-old boy and stole some items from him, Patterson police said. Sylvester was armed with a paintball gun. The victim did sustain injuries, but the extent of the injuries weren’t known as of Monday morning, police said. No bail was set for Sylvester.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Gerlisa Calais, 40, of Wedell Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Calais was released on bail.

—Jerry Favors, 53, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Saturday on charges of remaining or entering on forbidden place. No bail was set.

—Charlotte T. Bracamontes, 30, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace-language. Bail was set at $227.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 106 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Donnell Williams, 21, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity an on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

—Charleston J. Grogan, 23, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with five counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information and entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.

Narcotics division investigators encountered Grogan in the area of Wren Street Grogan provided investigators with a false name upon initial contact, Blair said. Grogan had several arrest warrants through city court and was barred from entering Morgan City Housing Authority properties, Blair said.

While conducting their investigation, investigators observed another person, who was identified as Williams in the area holding a cellophane bag of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Williams was also in possession of cash believed to be derived from the sales of illegal narcotics, Blair said. Police found evidence that some of the suspected marijuana was destined to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said.

Williams had an arrest warrant through city court. Grogan and Williams were both jailed.

—Joseph Martinez, 45, of John Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and another warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine, and possession of synthetic marijuana.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue following another vehicle too closely. A stop was initiated when Martinez was identified as an occupant.

Martinez had several arrest warrants through city court. Martinez was also in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana, Blair said. Martinez was jailed.

—Glenn M. Mitchell Jr., 30, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Friday on charges of careless operation of a motor vehicle, license plate required, failure to secure registration, no insurance and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated when Mitchell was identified as the driver. The vehicle that Mitchell was operating did not have a license plate, registration or proper insurance, Blair said.

Mitchell was also in possession of an open alcoholic beverage in the motor vehicle, Blair said. Mitchell was jailed.

—Travis J. Vaughn, 47, of Woodview Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense and headlights required.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 without any head lights illuminated. A stop was initiated when Vaughn was identified as the driver.

Vaughn was in an intoxicated stated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Vaughn refused to submit to chemical testing, Blair said. A search warrant was obtained for blood to be drawn for analysis which is pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Vaughn was jailed.

—Jeremie A. Hanks, 40, of Brownell Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Sunday on charges of simple assault and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Brownell Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Hanks was identified as one of the parties involved. Hanks was in an intoxicated state and allegedly threatened to commit a battery on the victim, Blair said. Hanks was jailed.

—Michael J. Welch, 50, of Levee Highway in Pierre Part, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Welch was located and arrested in the area of La. 70 on active arrest warrants for Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Welch was jailed.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the area:

—Jaron Flynn Foret, 24, of Darolina Street in Thibodaux, was arrested Friday on charges of illegal window tint, no driver’s license on person, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, a uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near La. 662 and La. 398 near Bayou L’Ourse. The deputy executed a traffic stop and identified the driver as Foret. The deputy noticed that Foret appeared nervous and evasive, Falcon said.

After interviewing Foret, the deputy requested the assistance of a K-9 unit. The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted positive to the presence of illegal substances, Falcon said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and seized assorted drug paraphernalia, significant quantities of heroin and Xanax alprazolam, Falcon said. Foret was transported to Assumption Detention Center and held on $125,000 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.