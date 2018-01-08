Police: Suspect threatened person with gun

A 26-year-old Morgan City man was booked into jail Sunday after allegedly brandished a gun and threatened someone during an argument, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Gage Ford, 26, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

—Galen W. Ford, 25, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Headland Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Gage Ford and his brother, Galen Ford, were identified as being involved, Blair said. Police found evidence that Gage Ford had brandished a firearm during the disturbance and began to allegedly threaten the victim, Blair said. Both men were jailed. The investigation is ongoing.

Blair reported that officers responded to 82 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Dustin C. Lennep, 41, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Friday on a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information.

Patrol officers observed a subject in the area of Duke Street acting in a suspicious manner. Officers located a person who provided officers with a false name, Blair said. The person was positively identified as Lennep, Blair said.

Lennep allegedly admitted that he provided a false name due to believing that he held active arrest warrants from another area, Blair said. Lennep was jailed.

—Caston Malveaux, 61, of B Signe Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee. Malveaux was located and arrested in the area of Laurel Street on a city court warrant. Malveaux was jailed.

—Travis T. Singleton, 34, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of Fifth Street. A stop was initiated, and Singleton was identified as the driver.

There was also a juvenile in the vehicle. Singleton was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Singleton was jailed.

—Ivan S. Hall, 26, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Hall was located and arrested in the area of Terrebonne Street on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Hall was jailed.

—William W. Butler, 30, of Leo Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Friday on charges of DWI second offense and disregard of traffic controls.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the area of Fifth Street. A stop was initiated, and Butler was identified as the driver, Blair said. Butler was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on field sobriety test, Blair said.

Butler was arrested and taken to jail where he refused chemical testing, Blair said. Butler was jailed.

—Louis K. Sands, 58, of Martin Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine. Sands was located and arrested in the area of Justa Street on a city court warrant. Sands was jailed.

—Ira J. Grow Jr., 61, of Wytchwood Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of cyclobenzaprine, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lighting.

—Lynette A. Guidry, 35, of Wytchwood Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Earl J. Mire, 50, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Roderick Street with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Grow was identified as the driver. Guidry and Mire were identified as occupants.

Grow was in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected cyclobenzaprine, Blair said. Guidry and Mire were also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Grow, Guidry and Mire were jailed.

—Johnny L. Cole, 46, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and improper lane usage.

—Michael W. Sweetser Jr., 35, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in an erratic manner, swerving from lane to lane, Blair said.

A stop was initiated, and Cole was identified as the driver. Sweetser was identified as an occupant. Cole and Sweetser were found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Cole was also in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said.

The incident took place was within a drug-free zone. Cole and Sweetser were jailed.

—Benjamin Cheramie, 47, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Cheramie was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Cheramie was jailed.

—Kristyn Crochet, 26, of Third Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear for court and on a warrant charging her with telephone harassment.

Crochet was located and arrested in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on city court warrants. Crochet was jailed.

—Paizley E. Gros, 22, of Landry Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Gros was identified as the driver, Blair said.

Gros was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Gros was jailed.

—Jalen D. Allen, 25, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and disregard of traffic controls and on a fugitive warrant for Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the area of Sixth Street. A stop is initiated, and Allen was identified as the driver.

Allen was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Allen was also had a warrant for his arrest. Allen was jailed.

—Walter A. Lemus, 35, of East Walker Court in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, improper equipment and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard without a license plate. A stop was initiated, and Lemus, the driver, didn’t have a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

Lemus was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Lemus registered 0.092 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Lemus was jailed.

—Nicole Hampton, 30, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Hampton, the driver, didn’t have a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

Hampton was also in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Hampton was jailed.

—Steven W. Davis, 42, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:37 a.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear for arraignment. Davis was located and arrested at the Berwick Police Department on Morgan City Court warrants. Davis was jailed.

—Chase J. Rivet, 20, of Neva Court in Mandeville, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under Suspension and improper lane usage.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner switching from lane without properly signaling, Blair said. A stop was initiated, and Rivet, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Rivet was jailed.

—Nicole M. Fisher, 46, of St. Lucy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:34 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of clonazepam, possession of tramadol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer by giving false information and on two warrants charging her with failure to appear for trial and on a warrant charging her with three counts of theft of prescription medication.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle due to improper equipment. Fisher was identified as an occupant of the vehicle. Fisher provided officers with a false name before being identified, Blair said.

Fisher was in possession of suspected clonazepam, tramadol, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Fisher was also arrested on 16th Judicial Court warrants. Fisher was jailed.

—Odie G. Nadar, 35, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and on warrants charging her with failure to appear for arraignment and failure to return leased movables.

Patrol officers observed Nadar in the area of Onstead Street. An officer knew that Nadar held active arrest warrants through the 16th Judicial District and Morgan City Court, Blair said. Officers attempted to stop Nadar, but she fled on foot, Blair said. She was apprehended and jailed.

—Cliffton D. Adkins, 40, of Oakshire Drive in Houma, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Monday on charges of DWI third offense and speeding 55 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 at 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. A stop was initiated, and Adkins, the driver, was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Adkins performed poorly on field sobriety test and refused to take a chemical test, Blair said.

Adkins had two prior arrests for DWI offenses, Blair said. Adkins was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 118 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Reinerio Guillen-Gavarrete, 29, of West Syls Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles and no driver’s license.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lake Palourde Road and identified the driver as Gavarrete. While speaking with him, the deputy observed open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle, Anslum said.

The deputy also found that Gavarrete was driving without a license, Anslum said. Gavarrete was jailed and then released on $1,000 bail.

—Doneyda Galeas, 35, of Beau Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of hit and run driving and ignoring a stop sign. A deputy located Galeas at her home on the warrant and transported her to jail. Bail is set at $2,500.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Kewayaka Willis, 31, of La. 182 in Berwick, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace by alarming the public. Willis posted $2,750 bail.

—Davontraye Johnson, 23, of La. 182 in Berwick, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace by alarming the public. Johnson posted $2,750 bail.

—Joshua Lewis, 32, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and improper turning at an intersection. Lewis posted $1,250 bail.

—Steven Davis, 42, of Muriel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Saturday on charges of two headlamps required and suspended driver’s license. Davis posted $1,250 bail.