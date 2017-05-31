Police: Suspect possessed stolen boat

A 30-year-old Franklin man was caught Tuesday after Morgan City police found he had been in possession of a stolen boat, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Joel A. Lousalot, 30, of Cayce Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with possession of a stolen thing over $1,500.

Lousalot was transported from the Franklin Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on an arrest warrant.

The warrant stems from a May 25 incident during which Lousalot was allegedly in possession of a stolen boat valued at $10,000 in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. Lousalot was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 43 calls.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Lorenzo Merritt, 28, of Hurst Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to honor written promise to appear.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional officer located the active warrants for Merritt’s arrest. Merritt was released on $250 bail.

—Steven Smith, 29, of Assumption Street in Napoleonville, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday on charges of turning movements and required signals violation and possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle turn onto Duhon Boulevard without signaling the maneuver. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on La. 662 and spoke with the driver who was identified as Smith. The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, the deputy found a small amount of marijuana and a partially burnt marijuana cigarette. Smith was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—John Cain, 33, of Point Pleasant Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery. Cain posted $2,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.