Police: Suspect grabbed officer’s gun

A 35-year-old Patterson man was caught Wednesday in Franklin during a traffic stop after he resisted arrest and removed an officer’s weapon from the officer’s belt, Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire said in a news release.

—Anthony Gant, 35, of Second Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:34 a.m. Wednesday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force, possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, battery on a police officer, disarming a police officer, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and simple escape.

Gant was also arrested on 16th Judicial District Court warrants for failure to appear for traffic violations.

While in the area of King Street, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to use a turn signal. Gant was a passenger in the vehicle. When identifying the passengers, Gant gave a false name, McGuire said.

While officers were confirming the identifications, Gant allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers were able to catch Gant, but he began to resist causing him and the officer to fall to the ground, the chief said.

Gant began throwing items from his pockets on the ground, which was later identified as ecstasy.

While on the ground, Gant allegedly struck the officer. Gant also allegedly removed the officer's weapon from his duty belt. Officers were able to handcuff Gant.

While officers were retrieving the items that were thrown, Gant allegedly began to run from officers. Officers were able to quickly catch Gant, who was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 42 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Lorelyn M. Gotcher, 31, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with probation violation. Gotcher was located and arrested in city court on a warrant. Gotcher was jailed.

—Tyler J. Sylvester, 17, of Short Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Sylvester was located and arrested in city court on a warrant. Sylvester was jailed.

—Stafford Robertson, 35, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

—Tyson Celestine, 28, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday on charges of distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics and criminal division investigators conducted an undercover investigation in the area of Onstead Street. Robertson was identified as a suspect.

Robertson agreed to meet the undercover agent in the area of Onstead Street and deliver suspected marijuana. When Robertson arrived to that area he was taken into custody and a cellophane bag of suspected marijuana was located. Robertson allegedly admitted to arriving to that area to deliver the marijuana.

The investigation continued and investigators found evidence that Celestine was identified as giving the marijuana to Robertson to be sold to investigators.

Celestine was located in the immediate area and investigators located drug paraphernalia. Robertson and Celestine were jailed.

—Patrick L. Augman, 43, of Spurgeon Road in Monroe, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear for arraignment. Augman was located and arrested in the area of Mallard Street on a city court warrant. Augman was jailed.

—Paige Mabe, 28, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear to Pay Fine 03/03/2015

Paige Mabe was located and arrested at the Berwick Police Department on active arrest warrants held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Mabe was transported to the Morgan City Jail where she was booked and incarcerated.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 55 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Morgan Whitaker, 18, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday on an Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

A detective located Whitaker at her home on the warrant and transported her to eth St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

—Nykese Murphy, 18, of Sandi Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple battery.

A deputy responded to a report of a battery at Patterson High School. Through investigation, the deputy found evidence that Murphy approached a male victim and struck him several times. Murphy was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Jerry Favors, 52, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Bail is set at $337.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.