Police: Suspect fled from officers in vehicle

A 24-year-old Morgan City man was booked into jail Monday following a vehicle chase, and Morgan City police learned that the suspect had borrowed the vehicle but never returned it, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Deven W. Vining, 24, of Pecos Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Monday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in regard to a vehicle that had been reported involved in an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle complaint the previous day. Officers arrived in the area and observed the vehicle in question.

Officers attempted to initiate a stop on the vehicle when the vehicle fled the area on U.S. 90 eventually coming to a stop on U.S. 90 near the city limits, Blair said. Vining was identified as the driver. Police learned that Vining had been allowed to use the vehicle but never returned it to the owner, Blair said.

Vining also did not have a valid driver’s license. Vining was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Bryan K. Wright, 43, of Ponderosa Drive in Gray, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Monday on a charge of failure to appear for revocation.

Wright was located and arrested in the area of Onstead Street on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Wright was jailed.

—Desmond J. Richard, 36, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for trial. Richard was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Richard was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 32 complaints and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.