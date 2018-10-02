Police: Suspect fled from officers, ran into home

A 29-year-old man was captured after fleeing on foot from Morgan City police and running into a home while trying to prevent a homeowner from leaving, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Curtis Ray, 29, of Robin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Monday on charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, false imprisonment, simple battery, possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.

Officers responded to a business on Fifth Street in regard to a battery that had been committed on an individual. Officers arrived and received a description of the suspect.

Police observed the suspect running through several yards. A homeowner on Duke Street approached officers stating someone ran into her home and tried to prevent her from leaving, Blair said.

Officers located the suspect identified as Ray on Duke Street and arrested him. Ray was also in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Ray was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Cherie Aucoin, 46, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:23 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000.

Aucoin was arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a Sept. 12 incident during which Aucoin allegedly committed a theft at a business on La. 182. Aucoin was jailed.

—Samuel Skipper, 68, of Houma, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Monday on charges of no tail lamps, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.

—Gerron D. Skipper, 30, of Dora Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Monday on a warrant for simple battery.

An officer in the area of Fourth Street observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Samuel Skipper, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

Samuel Skipper also had suspected marijuana in his possession, Blair said. The passenger in the vehicle, Gerron Skipper, had an active arrest warrant. The warrant stems from an incident in August that alleges Gerron committed a battery on an individual. Both Samuel and Gerron were jailed.

—Corey D. Givens, 17, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. Monday on charges of hit-and-run, stop sign violation and no driver’s license.

Givens was arrested at the police department for his involvement in a vehicle crash that occurred on Youngs Road earlier in the day, Blair said. Givens admitted to driving the vehicle and leaving the scene after the vehicle accident, Blair said. Givens was jailed.

—Ty Q. Thai, 47, of Vivian Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by using offensive language.

Officers responded to a medical facility on La. 70 in regard to a disturbance. Officer arrived and located Thai, who appeared intoxicated and was yelling profanities, Blair said. Thai was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 44 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Tracy Vidos III, 39, of Candi Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. Monday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of criminal neglect of family, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license and failure to stop at a stop sign.

A corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish jail made contact with Vidos when Vidos turned himself in on arrest warrants. Bail was set at $10,500.

—Bryanshekia Harris, 30, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Monday on a charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival at the business, the deputy made contact with store personnel who had witnessed Harris taking several items off the shelf and placing them into her purse, Anslum said. The deputy located Harris and arrested her. Harris was released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 6.

—Johnothon Brown, 25, of D Landry Drive in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of felony theft.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City was provided with information of the whereabouts of a subject with an active warrant and proceeded to a business. The deputy made contact with Brown and verified the warrant through the NCIC system.

Brown was transported to parish for booking and is being held for another agency.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.