Police: Suspect fled in Berwick, caught in Assumption Parish

A 26-year-old Morgan City man fled from Berwick police in a vehicle Friday before authorities in Assumption Parish spiked the vehicle, stopping it, Berwick Police Chief James Richard said. Two juveniles were also in the vehicle.

—Davonte Williams, 26, of Morgan City, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Friday on charges of license plate light required, driving under suspension, aggravated flight from an officer with child endangerment and on a probation and parole warrant.

Late Friday night, Berwick officer observed a vehicle with no license plate light and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling before eventually being caught in Assumption Parish on La. 662, Richard said. Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spiked the vehicle, causing it to stop, Richard said.

No one was injured in the incident. Two juveniles inside the vehicle were returned to their parents, Richard said.

Williams was booked into Assumption Parish jail and then transferred to Berwick jail. He was awaiting bail to be set Monday morning.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 111 calls and reported the following arrests:

—William Rawls, 56, of Carrol Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:18 a.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension, careless operation of a motor vehicle and no insurance.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash near Justa and Allison streets. During the investigation, officers learned that Rawls was driving under suspension and did not have vehicle insurance, Blair said. Rawls was also determined to be at fault for the accident, Blair said. Rawls was jailed.

—Charles A. Duval Jr., 32, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine. Duval was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant.

—Harrison Short, 52, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

An officer patrolling the Brashear Avenue area observed Short walking in the area. The officer knew of warrants from city court for Duval, Blair said. Short was stopped, arrested and jailed.

—Milton Green Jr., 31, of Willow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine. Green was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant.

—Mark Broussard Jr., 28, of Vivian Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay fines.

Officers patrolling the Hickory Street area came into contact with Broussard and found that he active city court warrants. Broussard was jailed.

—Corey Abshire, 40, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Friday on charges of domestic abuse child endangerment and resisting an officer.

Officers responded to the Marshall Street area after a call of a physical altercation between a child and an adult. Officers arrived and found Abshire at his home during. Police learned that Abshire and another subject started to argue, and that the argument turned physical, Blair said.

During the investigation, Abshire observed other officers talking with the victim and other witnesses at which time he became angry again and attempted to interfere with the officer’s conversation, Blair said. Officers attempted to stop Abshire, at which time he began to resist officers, Blair said. Abshire was placed under arrest at that time. Officers observed marks on the alleged victim with a battery being committed on him, Blair said. Abshire was jailed.

—Brandon Hatch, 23, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with illegal possession of a stolen firearm and theft less than $1,000.

Officers located Hatch at a La. 182 business and knew of warrants for the police department. Hatch was jailed. The warrants stemmed from an incident from another agency’s investigation into stolen firearms.

—Alfred Johnson, 53, of Clayton Drive in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. Saturday on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Officers responded to a call of someone being in a vacant house on Louisiana Street. Officers learned that the subject had left before the officers arrived. Officers were shown video of the subject leaving the home and searched the area and located the suspect, identified as Johnson, Blair said. Johnson was jailed.

—Jesus Zapata, 30, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated first offense, no turn signal, improper lane use, no driver’s license and flight from an officer.

An officer patrolling in the area of Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street observed a vehicle driving erratically. The officer followed the vehicle and saw the driver commit a traffic violation. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the driver did not stop and continued on to U.S. 90 where officers followed him for some time until the driver stopped.

The driver, Zapata, was believed to be intoxicated and failed a field sobriety test, Blair said. Zapata registered 0.140 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Zapata was jailed.

—Darius Brown, 39, of Clements Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay probation fee.

Officers responded to a call at Teche Regional Medical Center for a disturbance. Officers located Brown and found that he had a warrant for his arrest through city court, Blair said. Brown was jailed.

—William Harness Jr. 50, of James Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated first offense, no driver’s license and open container.

Officers were called to a La. 182 business for a minor vehicle accident. During the investigation officers spoke with Harness who was the driver of a vehicle involved in the accident. The officer believed that Harness was intoxicated.

Harness failed a field sobriety test, and the officer also noticed an open can of beer in Harness’s vehicle, Blair said. A computer check of Harness showed that he did not have a driver’s license. Harness registered 0.151 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Harness was jailed.

—Ray Vidos, 59, of Wise Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Sunday on a fugitive warrant.

Vidos was located after a call from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Vidos was located at a home and arrested for a warrant from Terrebonne Parish for violation of a protective order. Vidos was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 120 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jason Allen, 49, of West 10th Street in Panama City, Florida, was arrested at 7:59 a.m. Friday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was enforcing traffic inside a school zone when he observed a vehicle speeding through the school zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Allen. Through the stop, the deputy found that Allen was driving under suspension, Anslum said. He released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 13.

—A juvenile male, 16, of Berwick, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Friday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

A deputy patrolling the area of Berwick was dispatched to a home on a complaint of an ungovernable juvenile. The deputy learned that the juvenile damaged property at the home, Anslum said. The juvenile was arrested and released into the custody of his guardian.

—Austin Williams, 19, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested 2:13 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy transported Williams from the Assumption Parish Jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Joseph Phillips, 52, of Grandwood Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Friday on two warrants for failure to appear on a charge of distribution of cocaine.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a home for a loud noise complaint. The deputy located Phillips at the home and learned of two active warrants for his arrest. Phillips was jailed with bail set at $25,000.

—Beau Snyder, 20, of Watson Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant charging him with simple burglary.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Snyder. The deputy learned of an active warrant for his arrest. Snyder was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. During the transport, Snyder informed the deputy of a marijuana cigarette inside his shoe. The deputy located the marijuana cigarette inside Snyder’s shoe, Anslum said. No bail was set.

—Albaro Garcia-Figueroa, 28, of Cajunway Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to a business in Amelia for a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy observed Figueroa kicking at another person, Anslum said. The deputy detained Figueroa and smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from him, the sheriff said. Figueroa was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

—Eric Gaskins, 38, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery and on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of distribution of cocaine and domestic abuse battery.

A detective with the narcotics section was dispatched to a medical emergency call at a business in Amelia. Upon arrival, the detective discovered first responders struggling with a man. The deputy made contact with the man, Gaskins, and helped subdue him, Anslum said.

The detective learned that Gaskins had been discovered lying on the ground unconscious. Gaskins regained consciousness and struck one of the responders, the sheriff said. The detective learned of active warrants for Gaskins arrest. Gaskins was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.