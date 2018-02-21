Police: Suspect charged in 9 vehicle burglaries

A 47-year-old Morgan City man was booked Tuesday on nine more counts of burglary to add to two other burglary charges stemming from a string of vehicle burglaries in the area, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Shawn Patrick Harding, 47, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on charges of nine counts of simple burglary.

Police began an investigation in regard to numerous vehicle burglaries in the Morgan City area that occurred from early January through Feb. 4.

During the investigation, Harding was arrested Feb. 4 by patrol officers on two counts of simple burglary. The investigation was continued and resulted in the execution of a search warrant in the area of Mount Street that was linked to Harding, Blair said.

Investigators recovered multiple items that were taken during the recent burglaries, Blair said. During the investigation, detectives were able to link Harding to nine additional burglaries that had occurred. Warrants were prepared for Harding’s arrest. Harding was transported from St. Mary Parish jail and booked into Morgan City jail.

Blair reported that officers responded to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Douglas Dilsaver Jr., 35, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of hydrocodone, possession of oxycodone, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Grizzaffi Street in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived, and Dilsaver was identified.

Dilsaver had an active arrest warrant through 16th Judicial District Court. Dilsaver was also in possession of suspected hydrocodone, oxycodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Dilsaver was jailed.

—Nathaniel Jones, 60, of Cherry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a theft. Officers arrived, and Jones was identified. Jones allegedly took merchandise valued at $89.85 from the business, Blair said. Jones was jailed.

—Herman T. Solone, 26, of Cardinal Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for revocation.

Solone was located and arrested at the Berwick Police Department on warrants. Solone was transported to Morgan City jail.

—Danny K. Willis Jr., 32, of Hickory Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer by giving false information and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to an alarm activation. Officers arrived and Willis was located in front of the business.

Willis allegedly provided officers with a false name before being identified, Blair said. Willis was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The incident took place within a drug-free zone. Willis was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Kimberly Scott, 20, of Riverview Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday on charge of obstruction of justice.

A deputy stopped a pick-up truck for a vehicle violation on La. 182 in Amelia. The deputy spoke with the occupants including a passenger identified as Scott. While speaking with her, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana on her, Anslum said.

A Morgan City police officer arrived to assist deputies with the traffic stop investigation and found evidence that Scott ate a piece of a marijuana cigarette after seeing the deputy’s patrol unit, Anslum said. The deputy also found evidence that Scott used marijuana prior to the traffic stop and that she ate the marijuana, Anslum said. Scott was jailed with no bail set.

—Scott Mayon, 46, of Hebert Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple criminal damage to property.

A deputy observed a motorist in need of assistance off Lake Palourde Road in Amelia. The deputy identified the driver as Mayon and located the active warrant for his arrest. Mayon was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Herman Solone, 26, of Cardinal Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday on a Morgan City warrant. Solone was transferred to the Morgan City Police Department.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.