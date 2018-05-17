Police: Suspect caught with meth, booked on warrants

A 40-year-old Berwick man was arrested by Morgan City police on multiple drug charges after officers caught him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jared P. Loupe, 40, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants charging him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Loupe was located and arrested in the area of Louisa Street on warrants. When taking Loupe into custody he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

The warrants stem from an April 3 investigation when officers responded to the area of Louisa Street in regard to a medical emergency. Officers arrived when Loupe was identified as the one needing medical attention, Blair said.

Loupe was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Two children, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, were in the home when the incident took place, Blair said.

The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Loupe’s arrest. Loupe was jailed.

Blair reported the following arrest:

—Timothy Collier, 19, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and on a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information.

Collier was located and arrested in the area of South Railroad Avenue on a city court warrant. Upon initial contact with Collier, he provided officers with a false name, Blair said. Collier was eventually identified and jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 29 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Amanda Hottle-Smith, 42, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Thursday on a Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections warrant for probation violation. Hottle-Smith was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another jail facility for booking on the warrant. No bail was set.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Jennifer Bourgeois, 36, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of stalking. Bourgeois was jailed on a $5,000 personal surety bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Gregory Arceneaux, 28, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 4 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. No bail was set yet.