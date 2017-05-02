Police: Suspect caught with drugs, booked on warrants

A 25-year-old Morgan City man was caught with drugs Monday after a home search, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release. The man was also booked on additional drug warrants.

—Ashton Allen, 25, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of buprenorphine hydrochloride, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone and on warrants charging him with possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

Narcotics division investigators responded to a home on La. 182 in regard to Allen, who held active warrants. Investigators located Allen at the home and saw items of drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. A search of the home produced more drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine and suspected buprenorphine hydrochloride.

Investigators found evidence that the methamphetamine was intended to be sold. There were also two small children present at the time of the incident.

The warrants stem from an April investigation where Allen was found to be in possession of suspected alprazolam, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Warrants were prepared for Allen’s arrest. Both of these incidents occurred within a drug free zone. Allen was jailed.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Randy G. Clark, 30, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension.

Patrol officers ob-served a vehicle being operated in the area of Chennault Street An officer was familiar with the driver, Clark, and had knowledge that Clark’s driver’s license was under suspension.

Police confirmed that information and stopped the vehicle. Clark was jailed.

—Kristi K. Adams, 37, of Emy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to a home on Railroad Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and Adams was identified as the suspect. She allegedly approached the home causing a disturbance. Adams was jailed.

—Bobby Faulk Jr., 34, of West Avenue in Larose, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers re-sponded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a complaint. Officers arrived and located Faulk, who was found to be in an intoxi-cated state. Faulk was jailed.

—Kenneth Morris, 19, of Robin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

Narcotics division investigators located Morris in the area of Canary Street. While speaking with Morris, police smelled an odor of marijuana.

Morris was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. The area where the incident took place was a drug free zone. Morris was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 42 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Chantal Burke, 23, of Church Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and possession of meloxicam without a prescription.

—Cherie Welch, 24, of Church Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of meloxicam without a prescription, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Detectives with the narcotics section observed a vehicle stop in the middle of the roadway on La. 182 in Patterson. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, Burke, and passenger, Welch. Detectives also observed a child inside the SUV.

Detectives received consent to search Burke and located a partially burnt marijuana cigar on her. K-9 Buddy was deployed and indicated an odor response on the SUV. Detectives searching the vehicle found a meloxicam pill and an open bottle of liquor.

Neither Burke nor Welch could provide a prescription for the pill. Both Burke and Welch were jailed with no bail set.

—Jermaine Carmouche, 38, of Fifth Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of simple battery and criminal damage to property. Carmouche turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Vernal Francis, 40, of Aristile Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding 59 mph in a 45 mph zone and driving under suspension. Francis posted $1,250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.