Police: Suspect booked on multiple charges after fleeing

A 30-year-old Morgan City man was booked on multiple charges after he fled from Morgan City police in a vehicle following a traffic violation, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Justin E. Fabre, 30, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday on charges of DWI first offense, possession of clonazepam, carisoprodol, estradiol, drug paraphernalia and an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, flight from an officer, resisting an officer and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Railroad Avenue negotiate an improper turn. Officers attempted to initiate a stop when the vehicle fled the area. The vehicle traveled through several streets before stopping in the area of Filmore Street, Blair said.

The driver exited the vehicle but refused to comply with officers’ commands. Fabre was eventually identified and taken into custody. Fabre allegedly resisted officers, Blair said.

Fabre was in possession of suspected clonazepam, carisoprodol, estradiol and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He was also in possession of an open alcoholic beverage in the motor vehicle and was in an intoxicated state.

He refused a field sobriety test and later registered 0.037 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. A search warrant was obtained for Fabre’s blood sample which is pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Fabre was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 55 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Diamond Thomas, 18, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple assault.

Patrol officers responded to Morgan City High School in regard to a disturbance. Thomas allegedly caused a disturbance and threatened to commit a battery on the victim, Blair said. Thomas was jailed.

—Marc Rhodes, 42, of Tupelo Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

—Erica L. Wilson, 40, of Tupelo Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Patrol officers responded to a local establishment in the area of Victor II Boulevard in regard to a theft. Officers arrived when Rhodes and Wilson were identified as the people involved. Rhodes and Wilson fled the establishment without paying the bill for the food that they had consumed, Blair said.

Rhodes and Wilson were located a short time later in the area of Tupelo Street when the duo was arrested and jailed.

—Randy L. Hatcher, 39, of Avant Road in West Monroe, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana fourth offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Hatcher was identified as one of the people involved. Police located Hatcher, and he was smoking suspected marijuana, Blair said.

Hatcher caused a disturbance, yelling profanities in the presence of the officers. Hatcher was taken into custody when he allegedly resisted officers, the chief said.

The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Records check indicated that Hatcher has been arrested on three prior marijuana offenses. Hatcher was jailed.

—Zuniga Baleras Luis Alberto, 28, of Laurel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no driver’s license, expired inspection, improper turning, switched license plate, registration required and no insurance.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Egle Street negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated when Alberto was identified.

The vehicle that Alberto was operating was not properly insured, had a license plate that belonged to another vehicle, had no registration, and the inspection had expired in January 2017, Blair said. Alberto also did not have a valid driver’s license. Alberto was jailed.

—Leonel F. Sustaita, 34, of Lenny’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner in the area of La. 182. A stop was initiated when Sustaita was identified as the driver. There were also two other occupants in the vehicle, one of them being a child, Blair said. Sustaita was jailed.

—Heather LaCoste , 34, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

LaCoste was located and arrested in the area of Marshall Street on a city court warrant. LaCoste was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 36 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jessica Smith, 30, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of direct contempt of court, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license on person, obscured windshield/window tint, following too closely and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy conducting a follow-up investigation into an unrelated complaint located Smith at her home and located the active warrant for her arrest. The deputy transported Smith to parish jail with bail set at $380.

—Todd Stovall, 33, of La. 182 in Centerville, was additionally charged at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine.

In January, a narcotics detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the U.S. Coast Guard who had located methamphetamine on Stovall while aboard a vessel in Morgan City, Blair said. The detective obtained a warrant for Stovall’s arrest. Stovall was already incarcerated at parish jail on other charges. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Heather LaCoste, 34, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday on a Morgan City police warrant. LaCoste was transferred to the Morgan City jail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.