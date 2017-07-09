Police: Suspect arrested in Saturday night shooting; no one injured

Morgan City police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Saturday night shooting, during which no one was injured, police said in a news release.

--Jalen A. Walker, 25, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Saturday on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, obstruction of justice, possession of a stolen firearm and disturbing the peace by fighting.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday patrol officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Fifth Street in regard to a shots fired complaint. Officers arrived and learned that a physical altercation had taken place and one of the subjects involved discharged a firearm.

During the investigation, Walker was identified as a suspect. Investigators learned that the victims arrived at Walker's home, and physical altercation ensued between Walker and the alleged victims, police said.

After the altercation, the victims were departing the area when Walker allegedly entered the residence and returned outside with a firearm and shot at the vehicle as it was leaving the area. No one was injured as a result of the discharge of the firearm, police said.

The suspected firearm was located during the search and was found to be hidden in a manner to avoid detection and evidence that it was discharged was located. The firearm was found to be reported stolen and a criminal history check indicated that Walker was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to him being a convicted felon.

Walker was located Sunday in the area of Fifth Street and jailed. The investigation is still ongoing.