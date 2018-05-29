Police: Suspect arrested after crash

A 40-year-old Patterson man was booked into jail on DWI and possession of methamphetamine charges after Morgan City police responded to a single-vehicle crash Friday, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Justin D. Adams, 40, of Foxglove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Friday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, DWI and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Officers responded to a business on La. 70 in regard to a single-vehicle crash in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they located the driver, Adams.

Adams appeared under the influence of some type of narcotic. Police located suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale on Adams, Blair said.

Adams submitted to the chemical test for intoxication which yielded a result of 0.000 grams-percent. Adams was then transported to a medical facility to submit to a blood sample. Those results are pending, Blair said. Adams was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 183 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Umeki Jamison, 38, of East Little Texas Road in Napoleonville, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear.

Jamison was transported from the Assumption Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant she held for city court. Jamison was jailed.

—Kayla M. Francise, 20, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000.

Francise was located on Keith Street and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from a March incident which alleges that Francise committed a theft of $100, Blair said. Francise was jailed.

—Nikki R. Mayon, 36, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with three counts of failure to pay fines and a warrant charging her with three counts of failure to appear.

Mayon was placed under arrest at the police department on warrants for city court and 16th Judicial District Court. Mayon was jailed.

—Alonso Castrejon Barajas, 36, of Vista Village Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI, no driver’s license, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle and vehicle approaching or enter intersection.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 near Martin Luther King Boulevard observed a vehicle pull out of a parking lot onto La. 182, nearly crashing into the patrol unit. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Barajas, did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

Barajas appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Barajas registered 0.162 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Barajas was jailed.

—Jeffery T. Boudreaux, 22, of Riverview Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI and reckless operation.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 near Aycock Street observed a vehicle going faster than the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Boudreaux, appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Boudreaux performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.106 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Dwayne Clark, 46, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI second offense and improper lane usage.

—Alton M. Kemp, 31, of Verdun Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse child endangerment and four counts of failure to pay fines and on a charge of resisting an officer.

Patrol officers on La. 182 observed a vehicle swerving in and out of the lane of travel. The officer conducted a traffic stop. While approaching, the officer noticed the passenger flee the vehicle, Blair said.

The passenger, Kemp, was apprehended a short time later. Kemp had active warrants for the police department and city court. The driver, Clark, appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Clark refused to perform a field sobriety test and chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. A warrant was filed to obtain a blood sample from Clark. Clark was transported to a medical facility for the sample to be drawn. The results are pending.

Clark was transported back to the police department. A computer check revealed that Clark had a prior driving while intoxicated conviction within the past 10 years, Blair said.

—Nicholas D. Wiggins, 28, of Tupelo Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:14 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to pay fines.

Wiggins was located in the area of Sixth Street near Brashear Avenue. Wiggins was arrested on a city court warrant and jailed.

—Fred P. Kenner, 31, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Saturday on a probation and parole warrant and on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenner was located on First Street near South Railroad Avenue. A warrant check revealed that he had active warrants for the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole.

Kenner was also in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Kenner was jailed.

—Sheldon P. Lirette, 22, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, illuminating devices required and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer in the area of La. 182 and Aycock Street observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Lirette, had a suspended driver’s license. Lirette was also in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Lirette was jailed.

—Jane Stroud, 53, of Jamie Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on La. 70 in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived and spoke to management who stated that an individual had concealed items and tried leaving the store without paying.

The individual was identified as Stroud, who admitted to concealing the items in her purse in order to not pay for them, Blair said. Stroud was jailed.

—Brandon Gant, 34, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with monetary instrument abuse.

Gant was located on Brashear Avenue and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from a May 14 incident during which Gant allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill at a business, Blair said. Gant was jailed.

—Ernesto Vargas-Vaca, 26, of Rex, Georgia, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI and traffic controls violation.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard observed a vehicle disregard a red traffic signal at the intersection. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Vargas-Vaca, appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said.

Vargas-Vaca registered 0.115 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. Vargas- Vaca was jailed.

—Rinney D. Turner, 26, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay probation fees.

Turner was arrested in the area of Seventh Street on a city court warrant. Turner was jailed.

—Maynor Antunez-Gonzales, 22, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Monday on charges of DWI, no driver’s license and improper lane usage.

A patrol officer on U.S. 90 observed a vehicle traveling in the middle of the lane. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Antunez-Gonzales, did not have a valid driver’s license and appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Antunez-Gonzales performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.175 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Antunez -Gonzales was jailed.

—Charlie H. Covington, 60, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with theft less than $1,000.

Covington was arrested on Bowman Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from a March incident during which Covington allegedly committed a theft at a business of items valued at $51.62, Blair said. Covington was jailed.

—Darionte D. Brown, 18, of Sun Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Monday on charges of obstruction to driver’s view, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

A patrol officer in the area of Federal and Brashear avenues observed a vehicle with a large crack on the front windshield obstructing the driver’s view. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Brown.

The officer could smell a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Police received consent to search the vehicle and located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside, Blair said. Brown was jailed.

—Dwayne K. Brown, 24, of Robin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Monday on charges of stop sign violation, no driver’s license, two counts of no child passenger restraint, possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person less than 17 years old and on a warrant charging him with failure to appear.

An officer observed a vehicle at the intersection of Sixth and Freret streets disregard the stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Brown, did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

The officer also noticed two small children in the vehicle unrestrained. Brown had an active warrant for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Officers also located suspected marijuana in Brown’s possession, Blair said. Brown was jailed.

—Buddy Burns Jr., 59, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Monday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 near Roderick Street observed a vehicle traveling at a speed higher than is posted. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Burns, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Burns was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 161 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Conley Jones, 69, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. Saturday on charges of obstructed license plate-proper equipment required, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Roderick Street in Morgan City after observing that the license plate’s expiration sticker was not visible. The deputy identified the driver as Jones and found that he was driving with a suspended license, Anslum said.

While speaking with Jones, the deputy collected information that Jones was involved in illegal drug activities. Jones refused consent to search the vehicle, the sheriff said.

The K-9 Unit was contacted and quickly arrived on scene. K-9 Buddy showed a positive odor response of the presence of illegal drugs. The deputy searched the vehicle and located a pipe used to smoke crack cocaine. Continuing the investigation, the deputy also found evidence that the drug paraphernalia belonged to Jones, the sheriff said. Jones was jailed with bail set at $3,000.

—Destry Weber, 52, of Jordan Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace-appearing in an intoxicated condition.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a disturbance at a home on Jordan Lane in Bayou Vista. The deputy made contact with Weber and observed that he had been drinking. The deputy advised Weber to stop drinking, remain inside and get some rest, Anslum said.

Weber went inside. However, before the deputy left the location, he heard Weber yelling at other people and causing a disturbance in the neighborhood, the sheriff said. Weber was jailed and later released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Joshua Essex, 24, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

Deputies responded to a call for service regarding two men fighting on Arlington Road in Bayou Vista. When they arrived, deputies observed two men outside of a home. Deputies heard one of the men yelling at the other, Anslum said.

Deputies identified the man who was yelling as Essex. Through the investigation, deputies found evidence that Essex grabbed the other man by the throat and pushed the victim, Anslum said. Essex was jailed with no bail set.

—Corey Fernandez, 29, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and on a warrant for willful disobedience of a judgment. Fernandez turned himself in at parish jail. No bail was set.

—Kylee Wilson, 21, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of no driver’s license on person.

A deputy investigating a separate complaint at a business in Bayou Vista made contact with Wilson and located the active warrant for her arrest. Wilson was booked into parish jail and then released after completing the court-ordered sentence.

—Walter Valdivieso, 42, of North Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Monday on a charge of driver must be licensed.

A deputy investigating a single vehicle crash on La. 182 east of the Greenwood overpass found that the driver, Valdivieso, did not have a driver’s license, Anslum said. Valdivieso was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Conner Wells, 17, of Parro Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with theft and criminal trespass.

The warrant was issued following an investigation into the theft of crawfish. Property owners in the Bateman Island area observed Wells on their lease dumping crawfish from their traps, Anslum said. The property owners collected information on the suspect and turned it over to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy came into contact with Wells while patrolling Bayou Vista and located the active warrant for his arrest. Wells was jailed and then released on $2,000 bail.

—Lee Boudreaux, 43, of North Verret Street in Amelia, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family and two warrants for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. Deputies located Boudreaux at his residence and transported him to parish jail. Bail was set at $216,967.45.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Cherie A. Hazel, 26, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. No bail was set yet.

—Shayna R. Tatum, 23, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and no driver’s license. Tatum posted $2,750 bail.

—Tiffany Hartford, 41, of First Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Hartford was jailed on $251 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Dominick Billiot, 40, of Lapalco Boulevard in Harvey, was arrested at 6:46 a.m. Sunday on a St. Charles Parish warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Billiot was transported to St. Charles Parish.

—Blake Chenevert, 20, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery. Chenevert posted $2,500 bail.