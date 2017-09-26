Police Reports 9-26-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Cade Ordoyne, 18, of 205 Neptune St., Apt. 3, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday on the charge of possession of a schedule I narcotic, marijuana.

Narcotics Detectives received information concerning illegal drug activity being conducted at a residence in Bayou Vista. Detectives ultimately conducted a search at the residence and found Ordoyne to be in possession of marijuana. Ordoyne was arrested and later released on a summons.

Elizabeth Toups, 33, of 103 Jena St., Charenton, was arrested Monday on charges of driving under suspension and proper vehicle equipment required.

A deputy assigned to patrol the Jeanerette area observed a vehicle traveling on a roadway with a nonfunctioning headlight. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Toups. Toups was found to have been operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Toups was arrested and later released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Damien Hale, 27, of Cedar Street, Franklin, while incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department, was arrested Monday at 10:56 a.m. on the charge of probation violation. Hale was booked, processed, and remains incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department.

Derikeyona Kirt, 19, of A Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 10:14 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of cyber stalking. Kirt was booked, processed, and held on a $500 bond.