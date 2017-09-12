Police Reports 9-12-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Tyran Goudeau, 37, of 208 Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 3:12 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of probation violation. Goudeau turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

Blay Orestes, 45, of 15610 SW 63rd St., Miami, was arrested Monday at 5:48 p.m. for theft of goods. A deputy responded to a complaint of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with store personnel and collected evidence that Orestes concealed items in his pocket. Orestes was released on a summons.

Cameron Jackson, 18, of 131 Sun Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 1:47 p.m. on the charge of simple battery. A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a disturbance that occurred in a vehicle on US 90. The deputy found that Jackson struck a female victim in the face while she was driving. Jackson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $2,500.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Nicholas Kristicevich, 24, Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Saturday on charges of simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property and released on a summons. On July 15, an incident occurred at a tribal residence involving Kristicevich. During the investigation, it was learned that Kristicevich had committed the offenses. A warrant was obtained for Kristicevich. Saturday, Kristicevich was located at a Tribal business and arrested on the warrant and charges.

Officers responded Saturday to a possible battery at a tribal business. During the investigation, the following were arrested:

Ledger Ledet, 51, of Clifford Road, Lafayette, was arrested on the charge of simple battery. He was released on a summons.

India Romero, 30, of North East Street, Abbeville, was arrested on the charge of theft. Romero was released on a summons.

Sunday, officers were conducting a courtesy walk through of a tribal business where they observed a fight occuring. After the fight was under control, an investigation of the fight resulted in the following arrest:

Ryan LeBlanc, 24, of Sanders Street, Franklin, was arrested on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. He was released on a summons.

Justin Pellerin, 23, of Parish Road 31, Franklin, was arrested on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. He was released on a summons.

Dylan Dwyer, 20, of Tunica Drive, Charenton, was arrested Sunday on two counts of misdemeanor domestic abuse, four counts of felony domestic abuse, four counts of criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dwyer was transported to the parish jail. On Thursday, officers investigated a complaint of possible domestic abuse battery. During the investigation, it was learned that Dwyer had committed the battery and other charges. A warrant was obtained for Dwyer. Sunday, a search warrant was obtained for Dwyer’s residence. During the search warrant, the Chitimacha Police K-9 alerted for illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia was located at the residence. Dwyer was located at the residence and was arrested on the warrant and subsequent charges.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Markila Ruffin, 24, of Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 8:52 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of simple battery, a warrant for the charge of theft of goods and a warrant for 19th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of theft over $1500. Ruffin was booked, processed and held on a $4,000 bond.