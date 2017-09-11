Police Reports 9-11-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Ronald Lumpkin, 40, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 4:20 p.m. on a warrant for Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for the charge of non-support. Lumpkin was booked, processed, and held on an $18,005 bond.

Morris Thibeaux, 61, of Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 9:23 p.m. on the charge of remaining where forbidden. Thibeaux was booked, processed, and held on a $500 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Juvenile male, 16, of Berwick, was arrested Friday at 9:01 a.m. on charges of ungovernable juvenile, possession of Schedule I marijuana, unlawful possession of tobacco by a person under 18 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding the welfare of a juvenile who could not be located by his parent. The deputy found the juvenile at a residence in Bayou Vista and learned that he was refusing to go to school. While speaking with him, the deputy received consent to search his backpack and located a cigarette, a small amount of marijuana, and two lighters. Following the investigation, the deputy released the juvenile to his parent pending juvenile court proceedings.

Curstone Alfred, 41, of 298 Eves St., Jeanerette, was additionally charged on Saturday at 9:51 a.m. with illegal possession of stolen things. In the early morning hours of Friday, a deputy responded to a call for service from a residence on Cypremort Road where a male subject was banging on a door and stating that he ran out of gas and needed help. The deputy located the subject, identified as Alfred, sitting inside a car near the residence. The deputy observed a refrigerator protruding from the trunk of the vehicle. The refrigerator was seized pending further investigation. Later that morning, deputies received a report of a burglary at a residence on La. 83. A detective assigned to the case learned that a refrigerator, matching the description of the appliance in Alfred’s possession, was stolen. Alfred was already incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on charges stemming from the trespassing complaint. Alfred remains incarcerated. No bail is set.

Jackie Davis Jr., 43, of 3046 Rayford Road, Spring, was arrested Friday at 12:30 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt of court, speeding and failure to honor written promise to appear. Davis turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Davis was released on a $400 bond.

Brandy Armond, 38, of 413 Tournament Blvd., Berwick, was arrested Friday at 2:03 p.m. on charges of remaining where forbidden and resisting an officer giving false information. A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista where a subject refused to leave. Deputies made contact with a female subject. The subject refused deputies repeated requests to identify herself. Deputies later identified her as Armond. Following the investigation, Armond was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

James Pollard, 49, of 413 Camille St., Patterson, was arrested Friday at 8:01 p.m. on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. A deputy enforcing traffic safety on US 90 in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle travelling 75 miles per hour in a posted 45 miles per hour zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, spoke with Pollard, and found that his driver’s license was suspended. Pollard was released on a summons.

Melanie Corbin, 50, of 515 Leona St., Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 10:02 p.m. on charges of speeding, expired driver’s license and expired license plate. A deputy enforcing traffic safety on US 90 in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle travelling 63 miles per hour in a posted 45 miles per hour zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, spoke with Corbin, and found that her driver’s license and license plate was expired. Corbin was released on a summons.

Shannon Billiot, 48, of 701 Onstead St., Morgan City, was arrested Saturday at 10:21 p.m. on charges of no license plate light, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt of court, speeding and failure to honor written promise to appear.

Austin Williams, 18, of 313 Aristile Road, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Friday at 9:08 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule I marijuana.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 in Amelia after observing a vehicle without a working license plate light. The deputy spoke with the driver, Billiot, and passenger, Williams. The deputy found that Billiot was driving with a suspended license and that Billiot and Williams both had active warrants for their arrests. Billiot and Williams were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Billiot was released on a $1,630 bond. Williams was released on a $1,500 bond.

Kevin Smith Jr., 23, of 429 Big Four Corners Road, Four Corners, was arrested Saturday at 2:01 a.m. on the charge of possession of Schedule I marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt of court, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failure to honor written promise to appear.

Deputies were providing security for a business as they closed for the night when they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies detained the driver, Smith, and located a small amount of marijuana on his person. A deputy also located an active warrant for Smith’s arrest. Smith was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Smith was released on a $2,395 bond.

Frank Lombas Jr., 43, 134 Kellers Lane, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 7:43 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of taking or possessing over limit or undersized freshwater gamefish. A Narcotics Section detective conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US 90 in Berwick. The deputy spoke with the driver, Lombas, and located the active warrant for his arrest. Lombas was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Lombas was released on a $750 bond.

Andre Barnes, 34, of 208 Maryland St., Hammond, was arrested Sunday at 11:24 p.m. on two City Court of Hammond warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana, driving with a suspended license, expired motor vehicle inspection and improper display of temporary plate. A deputy investigating a separate complaint at a business on La. 182 in Amelia spoke with Barnes and located the active warrants for his arrest. Barnes was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.