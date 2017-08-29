Police Reports 8-29-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Eric Sobers, 45, of Sterling Road, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 7:36 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Sobers was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Antonio Duarte Santana, 36, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 10:35 p.m. on charges of driver must be licensed, careless operation and simple criminal damage to property. Santana was booked, processed and held on a $5,000.00 bond.

Larry Heileman, 63, of Josephine Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 9:40 p.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of vicious animals prohibited. Heileman was booked, processed, and released on a $200 bond.

Ralph Louviere, 34, of Cedar Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 1:18 a.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of expired driver’s license, and a warrant for Lafayette City Court for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery. Louviere was booked, processed, and held on a $960 bond.

Jermaine Small, 37, of Joseph Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 2:49 a.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation- second offense and resisting an officer. Small was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Marcus Dupas, 33, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 5:18 a.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of speeding. Dupas was booked, processed, and released on a $355 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Joshua Lousteau, 37, of 3017 Lizabeth Drive, Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 3:10 p.m. on the charge of improper lane usage and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on Barrow Street in Amelia after observing a vehicle travel across the center line. Detectives made contact with the driver, Lousteau and found that he had an active warrant. Lousteau was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $5,250.

John Lyons, 51, of 236 Fandall Road, Gibson, was arrested Monday at 4:12 p.m. on charges of improper lane usage, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous law; drug-free zone school and church.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle travel across the center line on Arlington Street. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Lyons, the driver. Detectives received consent to search Lyons person and the vehicle. While conducting the search, detectives located methamphetamine and a syringe inside the vehicle. Detectives also found evidence that the methamphetamine was purchased within 2,000 feet of a school and church. Lyons was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Paris Durkins, 30, of 602 Egle St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 1:07 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft of goods under $500. Durkins turned herself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Durkins was released on a $1,500 bond.

Adrienne Businelle, 38, of 101 Hendricks St., Patterson, was arrested Monday at 10:23 p.m. on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension and no insurance. A deputy traveling on Red Cypress Road observed a vehicle travel across the center line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Businelle. While speaking with Businelle, the deputy learned that she was operating the vehicle without insurance and with a suspended driver’s license. Businelle was released on a summons.