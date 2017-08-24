Police Reports 8-24-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria Mcguire reported the following arrests:

Dennis Delasbour, 45, of First Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 6:36 a.m. on warrants for the charges of four counts of simple burglary of a business, three counts of attempted burglary and seven counts of criminal damage to coin-operated devices. Delasbour was booked, processed, and transported to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. The arrest stems from a rash of business burglaries in the Franklin area. Through a Franklin Police Department investigation, the subject was identified by video surveillance, allegedly breaking into coin-operated devices at car-washes on multiple occasions.

Wanda Hickman, 39, of 124 Pearl Lane, Franklin, was detained by Iberia parish sheriffs, through which they learned of an outstanding warrant for the Franklin Third Ward City Court. Franklin Marshals Office was contacted and deputies transported Hickman to the Franklin Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on arraignment on Jan. 4 on original charges of no driver’s license, no insurance, misuse of temporary license plate, expired inspection and failure to obtain registration. Hickman is being held on a $760 cash bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Tyrique Jones, 19, of 1512 Plum St., Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 5:43 p.m. for a Patterson Police Department warrant for the charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Patterson Police Department warrant for the charge of second degree aggravated battery, charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

Christopher Woods, 25, of 103 11th St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 6:04 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule IV Xanax, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

Broderick Junifer, 28, of 1410 Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 6:04 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IX Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV clonazepam with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule IV tramadol with intent to distribute and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

The Patterson Police Department, Morgan City Police Department, and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint search effort for Jones who was wanted by Patterson Police on charges of armed robbery and second degree aggravated battery. Investigators developed information that Jones was in a vehicle on Friendship Alley in Amelia. The suspect’s truck was located, and Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives initiated a traffic stop. Detectives located Jones in the backseat of the truck and detained him. Investigators smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the truck and located a large bag of the substance along with a smaller bag of marijuana that was packaged in a manner consistent with street level illegal drug sales. Over $1,500 in cash was located in Jones pants pocket.

While making initial contact with Jones, investigators observed a second vehicle pulling up to the truck. A detective observed the driver, Junifer, conceal a bag behind the seat. Another detective observed the passenger, Woods, reach into his pocket and retrieve a handgun. Detectives ordered Woods to put down the weapon. Woods complied. Both Junifer and Woods were detained. Detectives knew Woods was a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a gun. During the subsequent investigation, detectives located Xanax pills in Woods’ pants pocket. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the car and retrieved the bag Junifer attempted to hide. It contained cocaine, a piece of crack cocaine, and Xanax, tramadol, and clonazepam pills.

The illegal drugs and weapon were located within 2,000 feet of a Church resulting in the additional CDS charge for all three suspects.

Jones, Woods, and Junifer were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Leslie Johnson, 22, of 575 Dangerfield Lane, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 3:47 p.m. on two warrants, for failure to appear for a drug court status conference, and on a warrant for charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The latter warrant was the result of an investigation conducted by narcotics detectives on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Patterson in June. Johnson fled on foot dropping a bag of synthetic drugs and metal pipes used for smoking illegal drugs. Narcotics detectives located Johnson yesterday while patrolling Taft Street in Patterson, and arrested him on the warrants. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Sean Jefferson, 33, of 1650 Terrace Hwy, Broussard, was arrested Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. on charges of no child restraint, driving under suspension, following too closely and a warrant for possession of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

A deputy responded to a two vehicle crash on La. 182 in Franklin. The deputy learned that Jefferson rear ended another vehicle and was driving with a suspended license. As the traffic investigation progressed, the deputy also found that a child inside the vehicle was not properly restrained at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported. Jefferson was also wanted on an active warrant. The deputy transported Jefferson to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Nikita Martin, 31, of 312 Main St., Lockport, was arrested Tuesday at 4:36 p.m. for speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. A deputy enforcing traffic laws on US 90 in Patterson, observed a vehicle moving at 68 miles per hour in a posted 45 miles per hour construction zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, Martin, the deputy found that she was driving the car with a suspended license. Martin was released on a summons.

Edward Sparks Jr., 40, of 519 Joey St., Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 5:33 p.m. on an Escambia County Florida warrant for failure to appear. A School Resource Officer made contact with Sparks at Patterson Junior High School. The deputy conducted a check for active warrants on Sparks and located the active warrant for his arrest. Sparks was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Brent Savoie, 22, of 103 Firmin St., Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 9:19 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. A deputy patrolling the Verdunville area observed a vehicle parked at the boat landing. The driver of the vehicle saw the deputy and then drove away from the area. The deputy stopped the vehicle to speak with the occupants and made contact with the driver, Savoie. While speaking with him, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana. The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and located a small amount of the drug. During Savoie’s arrest, he refused deputies commands to get into the police unit for transport. Savoie was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

Karl Parker, 59, of 501½ 9th St. Lot 21, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 11:23 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A dispatcher heard a loud noise at the headquarters office in Franklin. A deputy located a subject leaving the area on a bicycle and conducted a stop. The subject was identified as Parker. While speaking with him, the deputy received consent to search his person and located a bag of marijuana and a bag of cigars in his pocket. Following the investigation, Parker was released on a summons.

Quincy Jones, 35, of 718 Wilson St., Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 8:16 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of direct contempt, operating a vehicle without proper equipment, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failure to honor written promise to appear. During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional officer located the active warrant for Jones’ arrest. Bail is set at $334.

Michael Trosclair, 30, of 218 St. Benjamin Drive, Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday at 2:43 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unlawful use of ID to gain access to a gaming establishment. A correctional officer transported Trosclair from the Lafayette Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $1,500.

Merker Broussard Jr., 42, of 109 Georgetown Rd., Glencoe, was arrested Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. on a warrant for failure to notify law enforcement of a change of address as a sex offender and on a warrant for parole violation. In 1996, Broussard was convicted in Galveston County, Texas of burglary of habitation with the intention of committing a felony sex offense. A detective of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Compliance Section conducting a sex offender address verification on Broussard, found that he no longer resided at the registered address. A warrant was issued for Broussard’s arrest. Broussard was transported from another jurisdiction to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Ronald Grow, 45, of 117 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 10:32 p.m. on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, license plate light required and on a warrant for charges of simple assault and disturbing the peace. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle without a working license plate light and conducted a traffic stop on Middle Road, near Teche Road. The deputy identified the driver as Grow. While speaking with him, the deputy found that Grow was driving with a suspended license and was wanted on an active warrant. The warrant was issued in December of 2016 following an investigation into an assault that occurred at a residence on Canal Road in Bayou Vista. Deputies collected evidence that Grow threatened bodily harm to a male victim and that Grow was yelling causing a disturbance in the neighborhood. Grow was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.