Police Reports 8-22-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Cade Ordoyne, 18, no address given, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, illegal carrying of weapons, posession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, simple escape, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of criminal trespass.

While patrolling Bayou Vista, narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having a cracked windshield and improper lane usage. Detectives made contact with the passenger, Ordoyne, who stepped out of the vehicle and told detectives he had a gun concealed on his person. Detectives placed Ordoyne in handcuffs and detained him while retrieving his gun. The K-9 team then conducted a search outside of the vehicle. K-9 Buddy showed an odor response indicating the presence of illegal drugs. A detective conducted a search of the vehicle and located a container with methamphetamine inside, where Ordoyne was seated. Ordoyne then fled from the scene on foot, while handcuffed. Detectives pursued Ordoyne and found evidence that he entered an inhabited residence on Columbus Avenue. Detectives apprehended Ordoyne and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Tina Stelly, 48, of 3806 Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, was arrested Monday at 9:56 a.m. on charges of stop sign violation, no insurance, driving under suspension, warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Steve Scully Jr., 51, of 3806 Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, was arrested Monday at 9:56 a.m. for warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper lane usage, failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana, failure to appear on the charge of criminal mischief, failure to appear on charges of possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and failure to honor written promise and failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy traveling in the Berwick area observed a vehicle fail to stop at the Thorguson Road and River Road intersection. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on River Road and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Stelly and Scully. While speaking with them, the deputy located active warrants for their arrest and found that Stelly was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and no insurance. Stelly and Scully were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $7,500 for Stelly and at $33,850 for Scully.

Jeremy Picard, 37, of 5300 Alleman Drive, New Iberia, was arrested Monday at 11:33 a.m. on the charge of driving under suspension. A deputy responded to a report of a stranded motorist on US 90 in Bayou Vista. The deputy made contact with Picard and learned that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Picard was released on a summons.

Jose Flores, 57, of 427 La. 183 East, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 12:59 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery. Flores turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Flores was released on a $1,500 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Marielle Washington, 23, of Baker Road, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 10:10 p.m. on the charges of possession of marijuana 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Washington was booked, processed, and held on a $3,500 bond.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Larry Robertson, 24, of Edward Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday on the charge of unlawful use of a state ID and was released on summons. Officers responded to a Tribal business in reference to someone using a fake ID. During the investigation, it was learned that Robertson was trying to use another person’s ID and he was arrested.

Curley Carter III, 17, of Martin Luther King Road, Charenton, was arrested Monday on charges of resisting an officer, possession of tobacco by person under the age of 18 and stop sign violation on a bicycle. He was released on a summons. An officer patrolling the Reservation observed the stop sign violation and attempted to make contact with Carter who refused to stop. Once Carter was detained, he was arrested.