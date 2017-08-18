Police Reports 8-18-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Jackie Robertson, 54, of Jones Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 1:21 p.m. on the charge of theft of goods. Robertson was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.

Jalissa Fine, 28, of Becnel Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 9:28 p.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of no driver’s license and a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on charges of driving under suspension and speeding. Fine was booked, processed, and held on a $10,210 bond.

Stacha Weber, 32, of Rosemary Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 3:16 a.m. on a warrant for 27th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Weber was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – first offense. Weber was booked, processed, and held on a $2,500 bond.

St. Mary Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Sadie Templet, 19, of 113 Timothy St., Pierre Part, was arrested Thursday at 11:23 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. A deputy made contact with Templet while assisting a stranded motorist at La. 182 and the US 90 junction in Morgan City. The deputy found evidence that Templet held an active warrant. She was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $2,500.

Ernest Howard, 21, of 839 Wilson St., Jeanerette, was arrested Thursday at 4:28 p.m. on charges of improper lane use, possession of Schedule I marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice. While patrolling Four Corners, detectives observed a vehicle cross the center line on Highway 668 several times. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and while making contact with the driver, Howard, they observed him attempt to conceal a marijuana cigarette that was in his hand. Detectives were granted consent to search the vehicle and located the marijuana cigarette and a pack of rolling papers. Howard was released on a summons.