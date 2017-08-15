Police Reports 8-15-17

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Scott Louviere, 33, of Jena Street, Charenton, was arrested Friday on charges of driving under suspension and no tail lamps. He was transported to the parish jail. While patrolling the reservation, an officer observed a vehicle with a violation and conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, it was learned that Louviere was driving with a suspended license and was arrested.

Kevin Fleming, 45, of Bollard Street, Baldwin, was arrested Monday on charges of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace by intoxication. He was transported to the parish jail. Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a subject that was trespassing. During the investigation, it was learned that Fleming was trespassing and causing a disturbance.

Isaiah Francois, 21, of S. Vivier Street, St. Martinville, was arrested Saturday on the charge of felony theft. He was transported to the parish jail. On Sunday, officers responded to a Tribal business in reference to a theft. During the investigation, it was learned that Francois had committed felony theft and a warrant was issued for him. St. Martinville Police Department arrested Francois on the Chitimacha Police Department warrant.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Trone Triggs, 37, of 100 Myra St., Franklin, was arrested Friday at 2:13 a.m. on charges of speeding and driving under suspension. A deputy patrolling Centerville observed a vehicle traveling at 82 miles per hour in the posted 70 miles per hour zone on US 90. The deputy made contact with the driver, Triggs, and found that he was also operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Triggs was released on a summons.

Jonathan Scott, 46, of 1615 South Road, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 10:38 a.m. on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle without insurance. A deputy in the Berwick area observed a vehicle traveling at 46 miles per hour in a posted 30 miles per hour zone on La. 182. The deputy made contact with the driver, Scott, and found that he was operating the vehicle without insurance. Scott was released on a summons.

Asia Do, 22, of 218 Oneida Street, Charenton, was arrested Friday at 11:45 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of illegal possession of stolen things under $500, expired motor vehicle inspection, improper use of registration/license, plates/license, operating a motor vehicle not covered by security and operating a vehicle while license suspended/revoked/canceled. A deputy patrolling Charenton made contact with Do at a residence on Charenton Road, and learned that she held active warrants. Do was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $4,000.

Glenn Louviere, 34, of 1197 Fabacher Road, Iota, was arrested Friday at 8:30 p.m. on a warrant for charges of careless operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy conducting a traffic stop on US 90 in Franklin made contact with the driver, Louviere, and located the active warrant for his arrest. The warrant stems from an investigation into a motor vehicle crash that occurred on April 17. Louviere was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Louviere was released on a bond of $6,500.

Mickie Druilhet, 30, of 109 Batiste St., Baldwin, was arrested Friday at 10:53 p.m. on charges of driving under suspension, resisting by giving false information and an unlit license plate. A deputy in the Baldwin area conducted a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street and made contact with the driver, Druilhet. Through the course of the investigation, the deputy found that Druilhet provided a false name, and was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Druilhet was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was released on a bond of $3,750.

Amie Dillion, 27, of 2502 Anita Drive, Lake Charles, was arrested Saturday at 12:51 a.m. for driving under suspension and unlit license plate. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista conducted a traffic stop on US 90 after observing a vehicle without an illuminated license plate. The deputy found that Dillion, the driver, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Dillion was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Dillion was released on a bond of $1,250.

Jason Mack, 17, of 210 St. Joseph Lane, Saint Joseph, was arrested Saturday at 12:52 a.m. for attempted criminal damage to property. A deputy patrolling St. Joseph responded to a report of criminal damage to property. The deputy found evidence that Mack threw rocks at the victim’s vehicle as it passed by on Irish Bend Road. Mack was released on a summons.

Troy Giroir, 47, of 712 Teche Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 2:52 a.m. for simple assault. A deputy responded to two separate reports of a disturbance at a residence on Teche Road in Bayou Vista. The deputy found evidence that Giroir threatened bodily harm to a male victim during an argument. Giroir was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Giroir was released on a $1,000 bond.

Dustin Burch, 23, of 213 Hendricks St., Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 8:49 a.m. on charges of theft of goods misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespassing, warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended and no seat belt.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a local business for a shoplifting complaint. The deputy spoke with store personnel and found evidence that Burch concealed items on his person. While conducting a search of Burch, deputies located marijuana, methamphetamine, and items used as drug paraphernalia in a cigarette pack belonging to Burch. Burch was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Wayne White Jr., 48, of 1483 River Road, Lot 8, Berwick, was arrested Saturday at 10:59 a.m. on charges of red light violation, possession of marijuana, warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple criminal damage to property and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving while intoxicated first offense.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at a stoplight on US 90. The deputy made contact with the driver, White, who gave consent to search the vehicle. White was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $8,250.

Kent Martin, 27, of 105 Myra St., Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 2:57 p.m. on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule I drugs synthetic cannabinoids. While working a separate incident, a deputy encountered Martin. The deputy located synthetic cannabinoids near Martin, which he said were his. Martin was released on a summons.

Shameka Colbert, 32, of 113 Eighth St., Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 2:46 a.m. on charges of driving under suspension and stop sign violation. A deputy patrolling Baldwin observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Bollard Street and conducted a traffic stop. Through the course of the investigation, the deputy also learned that Colbert was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Colbert was released on a summons.

Bethany Mecom, 25, of 517 Saint Lucy St., Apt. B, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 12:16 p.m. on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, and no insurance. A deputy patrolling Amelia responded to a complaint of a reckless driver. The deputy observed the suspect vehicle traveling on the US 90 bridge in Morgan City. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the deputy observed the driver cross onto the shoulder of the road. Through the course of the stop, the deputy found that the driver, Mecom, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and without insurance. Mecom was released on a summons.

Gia Dardeau, 33, of 712 Toups St., Berwick, was arrested Sunday at 7:26 p.m. on the charge of theft of goods. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with store security personnel and collected evidence that Dardeau concealed items in her purse. Dardeau was released on a summons.

Larry Shelton Jr., 41, of 163 Beadle St., Amelia, was arrested Monday at 12:29 a.m. on the charge of aggravated battery. Deputies investigated a report of a battery in Amelia and collected evidence that Shelton pointed a handgun at a female victim while the two subjects were riding in a vehicle. Shelton was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Steven Declouet, 65, of 308 Taft St., #17, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 6:09 p.m. on charges of improper lane use, possession of marijuana and no driver’s license.

Narcotics detectives patrolling the Patterson area observed a vehicle travel across the fog line on Main Street. Detectives conducted a traffic stop with Declouet, and learned that he was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license. While speaking with Declouet, he handed detectives two small bags of marijuana. Declouet was released on a summons.

Amanda Free, 37, of 1701 River Road, Berwick, was arrested Monday at 7:16 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear for the charge of issuing worthless checks. While traveling in the Berwick area, narcotics detectives observed a subject with an active warrant on Gilmore Street. Free was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Aaron Bourque, 30, of Wilfred Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 9:05 a.m. on a warrant for state Probation and Parole for the charge of probation violation. Bourque was additionally charged with simple escape. Bourque allegedly escaped out of a back door while jail personnel were working on assisting him with medical issues. Bourque was located shortly after, under a residence within a block from the Franklin Police Department. Bourque was booked, processed, and remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Xavier McGhee, 26, of Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Monday at 4:21 p.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court, for failure to appear on the charge of speeding. McGhee was booked, processed, and remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.