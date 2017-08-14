Police Reports 8-14-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Kevin Smith Jr., 22, of 10075 La.. 182, Jeanerette, was arrested Thursday at 2:59 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unlawful use of ID to gain access to a gaming establishment and on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of two counts of simple battery. A correctional officer transported Smith from the Iberia Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the warrants. Smith was released on a $5,000.

Kenneth Francis, 41, of 140 Mill Road, Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 3:38 p.m. on warrants for failure to appear on the charge of failure to provide notice as a sex offender and on the charge of failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Francis is also being detained on a Harris County, Texas warrant for the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Morgan City Police provided information to Sheriff’s Office detectives regarding the Texas warrant. Detectives located Francis at a residence in Verdunville. Francis was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Jonathan Borne, 34, of 106 Southeast Blvd., #6, Bayou Vista, was arrested Thursday at 5:09 p.m. on the charge of illegal possession of stolen things. A deputy patrolling the Ricohoc area located a truck that had been reported stolen from Morgan City. The deputy observed the truck on Ricohoc Drive that matched the “be on the lookout” information provided by the Morgan City Police Department. The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Borne. After speaking with him about the vehicle, the deputy transported Borne to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Terrance Davis, 34, of 226 Mitchell St., Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 9:33 p.m. on charges of speeding, no motor vehicle insurance, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and possession of Schedule I marijuana.

A deputy conducting traffic enforcement on Irish Bend Road observed a vehicle traveling 40 miles per hour in a posted 25 miles per hour zone and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Davis. While speaking with him, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The deputy received consent to search the car and located pieces of marijuana on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The deputy also found that Davis was driving the vehicle with a suspended license and without insurance. Davis was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Davis was released on a $3,500 bond.

Leo Green Jr., 52, of 168 Verdun Lane, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 9:25 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. A deputy stopped to assist a stranded motorist on US 90 in Patterson. The deputy identified the driver as Green and located the active warrant for his arrest. Green was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $5,122.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Robert Johnson Jr., 30, of First Street, Patterson, was arrested Friday at 3:44 p.m. on the charge of suspended driver’s license. Johnson was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Jamarlon Smith, 20, of Pine Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 7:35 p.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of no turn signal. Smith was booked, processed, and released on a $228 bond.

Aaron Bourque, 30, of Wilfred Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 11:19 p.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of noise. Bourque was additionally charged with a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on several charges. Bourque was booked, processed, and held on a $15,500 bond.