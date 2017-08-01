Police Reports 8-1-17

St. Mary Sheriff reported the following arrests:

Joseph Green, 30, of 1111 Roper Road #69, Scott, was arrested on Friday at 3:46 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation. Green was transported by Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the warrant. Green was released on a $750 bond.

Allen Hebert Jr., 26, of 911 Anderson Street Apt 3, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 6:45 p.m. on two Iberia Parish warrants for charges of failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery strangulation and for failure to appear on the charge of failure to register as a sex offender. A deputy located Hebert at his residence and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Hebert was transferred to the Iberia Parish jail.

Yuni Rayes, 26, of 307 Eighth Street, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 5:47 p.m. on the charge of unlawful possession of fraudulent documents. A deputy investigating a separate complaint, received consent to search Rayes’ residence and located a fraudulent social security card, driver’s license and birth certificate. Rayes was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Brian Turner Jr., 29, of 118 Easy St. Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 5:12 a.m. on the charge of resisting an officer. A deputy assisting Baldwin police in locating Turner observed a subject matching his description walking on Kemper Road and made contact with him. When the deputy asked him for identification, the subject fled on foot. The deputy followed and, with the assistance of by-standers in the area, detained the subject. The subject was identified as Turner. Turner was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Shayna Muffoletto, 21, of 814 Anderson St., Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 10:07 a.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids, misuse of toxic vapors, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering.

Ross Benoit, 18, of 342 Queen Row, Lafayette, was arrested Saturday at 10:07 a.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids, misuse of toxic vapors and littering.

Larry Billiot, 17, of 104 Cherry St., Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 10:07 a.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids and misuse of toxic vapors.

After receiving a complaint of a suspicious vehicle and suspicious subjects, deputies were dispatched to Yokley Canal Road beneath the US 90 overpass. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and spoke with the three occupants inside. Deputies received consent to search the vehicle and located synthetic marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia in the car. Deputies also observed trash on the ground around the vehicle belonging to Muffoletto. Muffoletto, Benoit, and Billiot were released on summons.

Gene Wells Jr., 48, of 838 Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 3:42 p.m. on the charge of animal cruelty. A deputy investigating a report of animal cruelty found an emaciated horse with no access to food or water at a property on Bray Drive in Franklin. The deputy also observed a wound on the horse’s muzzle. The deputy identified Wells as the owner of the animal. Following the investigation, the deputy transported Wells to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Wells was released on a $3,000 bond.

Deric Wilcox, 35, of 1381 Pitkin Highway 10 East, Leesville, was arrested Saturday at 6 p.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery. A deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a business off US 90 in Patterson. Through investigation, the deputy found evidence that Wilcox pulled on a female victim’s arm during an argument at the location. The deputy transported Wilcox to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Wilcox was released on a $2,500 bond.

Leonard Ceasar, 32, of 205 Martin Luther King St., Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 9:15 p.m. on the charge of illegal possession of stolen firearms. A deputy assisting Baldwin Police with locating a reckless driver, observed a vehicle matching the description on Martin Luther King Drive. The deputy observed the driver stop the vehicle, exit the car, and walk to another vehicle while concealing an item. The driver, identified as Ceasar, then walked back to speak with the deputy. During the subsequent investigation, the deputy located a handgun where Ceasar had been and found that the gun was reported stolen. Ceasar was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Ceasar was released on a $3,000 bond.

Terrell Tripeaux, 47, of 102 East Long St., Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 2:10 a.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery and possession of open alcoholic containers in motor vehicles.

Takesha Brown, 35, of 102 East Long St., Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 2:10 a.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy responded to a report of two subjects fighting in the roadway on La 83. The deputy detained the two subjects identified as Tripeaux and Brown. During the investigation, the deputy learned that Tripeaux and Brown began pushing and hitting each other during an argument inside a moving a vehicle. The deputy also located an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle belonging to Tripeaux. Both subjects were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Brown was released on a $2,500 bond. No bail is set for Tripeaux.

Ethan Mensman, 20, of 154 Riverview Drive Apt 10, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 4:24 a.m. on charges of improper lane usage and possession of marijuana. A deputy observed a vehicle traveling across the fog line of La 182 in Berwick and onto the shoulder of the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver identified as Mensman. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located a partially burnt marijuana cigarette. Mensman was released on a summons.

Roy East, 53, of 610 Iberia St., Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 6:36 p.m. on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of open alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. A deputy responding to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the Franklin area observed a subject involved in the incident driving on Willow Street and stopped the vehicle. While speaking with East, the deputy smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his person and observed indicators of impairment. East later registered a 0.142g percent blood alcohol concentration on a breath test. The deputy also located an open can of beer on the ground near the vehicle. East was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $3,000.

Cameron Jackson, 18, of 131 Sun Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Sunday at 9:40 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of disturbing the peace offensive language, disturbing the peace fighting and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy located Jackson at his residence on the warrants and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Neybalys Fernandez, 23, of Lake Charles, was arrested Sunday at 10:40 p.m. for disturbing the peace intoxicated, simple assault and resisting an officer. A deputy traveling on US 90 in the Centerville area observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road and stopped to assist. The deputy collected evidence that Fernandez caused a disturbance in the vehicle. When Fernandez made verbal threats that he would throw passengers out of the moving vehicle, the driver stopped on the side of the roadway. Fernandez refused to provide identification to the deputy. Following the investigation, Fernandez was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $4,500.

Jeremy Stanton, 35, of 3519 East Old Spanish Trail, New Iberia, was arrested Monday at 2:24 a.m. for the following offenses: improper lane usage, head lamps required, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, possession of Schedule I marijuana, resisting an officer giving false information and a warrant from Lafayette Parish for a charge of failure to appear.

Michael Johnson Jr., 31, 19710 La. 182, Jeanerette, was arrested Monday at 2:24 am for possession of Schedule I (marijuana).

A deputy patrolling the Irish Bend Road area observed a vehicle with only one working headlight. The deputy also observed the vehicle swerving across the centerline and fog line of the roadway and conducted a traffic stop on Northwest Boulevard. While speaking with the two occupants of the vehicle, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV. The deputy found that the driver gave a false name. The passenger was identified as Johnson. A Franklin Police officer who arrived to assist with the traffic stop, identified the driver as Stanton. The deputy found that Stanton was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and located an active warrant for his arrest. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a small bag of marijuana between the driver and passenger seats. Stanton was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set. Johnson was released on a summons.

Darrell Johnson, 48, of 165 St. Joseph Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 2:53 a.m. for improper lane usage and possession of Schedule I marijuana. A deputy observed a vehicle cross over the centerline of the roadway on Yokley Road and conducted a traffic stop on Chatsworth Road. While speaking with the driver, Johnson, the deputy learned that there was marijuana inside the vehicle. The deputy located a partially burnt marijuana cigarette in the truck. Johnson was released on a summons.

James Acosta, 48, of 4492 La. 83, Franklin, was arrested July 25, 2017 at 10:56 p.m. on a warrant from the Department of Public Safety and Corrections Division of Probation and Parole for probation violation. During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional officer located the active warrant for Acosta. No bail is set.

Clifford Johnson Jr., 36, of 114 Velma St., Four Corners, was arrested Monday at 6:54 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Narcotics detectives conducted a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. They spoke with Johnson and other subjects at the residence including two juveniles. During the search, detectives located MDMA pills, crack cocaine, bags of cocaine, and a handgun. Johnson is a convicted felon and the residence is located within 2,000 feet of a church. Johnson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Terry Peterson, 36, of 804 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Lafayette, was arrested Monday at 7:24 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I MDMA. Narcotics detectives observed a vehicle fail to properly signal a lane change on US 90 in Baldwin and conducted a traffic stop. Detectives spoke with the occupants of the vehicle, including Peterson who was a passenger. Detectives received consent to search Peterson and found MDMA pills in one of his pockets. Peterson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Equanna Gable, 25, of Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 12:21 p.m. on a warrant on the charge of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. Gable was booked, processed, and released on a $750 bond.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported arrest of Jainey Boudreaux, 22, of E. Tampico Street, New Iberia, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boudreaux was released on a summons. An officer, while patrolling the Reservation, observed a vehicle that did not stop at a stop sign. This resulted in a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, for which Boudreaux was arrested.