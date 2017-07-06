Police Reports 7-6-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Reese Racine, 51, of Houma, was arrested Wednesday at 1:11 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of speeding and direct contempt. Bond is set at $298.

Linda Pichoff, 63, of 101 Yellow Bayou Road, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 1:48 p.m. on charges of hit and run driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a summons.

Virginia Sam, 22, of 809 Anderson St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 6:01 p.m. on charges of speeding and suspended driver’s license and was released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Jermaine Williams Sr., 41, of Scottie Street, Franklin, Monday at 10:48 a.m. on district court failure to appear warrants on charges of criminal neglect of family and was held with no bond set.