Police Reports 7-25-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Brad Vincent, 38, of 428 Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 1 p.m. on a warrant on charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling and on a warrant for simple burglary. Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Division investigating a string of residential burglaries in the Charenton area in early 2016 developed Vincent as a suspect in the crimes. In April of 2016, detectives conducted a search warrant in Iberia Parish and located several items that had been reported stolen in Vincent’s vehicle and other evidence linking Vincent to the crimes. Detectives obtained warrants for Vincent’s arrest. Vincent was transported from the Iberia Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the warrants. Vincent was then transferred to the Iberia Parish jail for housing.

Areana Candanedo, 26, of 7104 Park Road #6, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 7:47 a.m. on a warrant on a charge of criminal mischief. In April, a deputy received a complaint of misuse of 911. The deputy received information that Candanedo contacted emergency medical services in Franklin in order to get a ride to Morgan City. A warrant was issued. Candanedo was being housed at the Morgan City Police Department jail. A correctional officer located the warrant and booked Candanedo. No bail is set.

Jacolby Westley, 29, of 109 Edward Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Friday at 2:13 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle without insurance, failure to dim lights for an oncoming vehicle, no driver’s license on person, improper headlamps, and expired motor vehicle inspection. Westley turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Bryan Sisk, 32, of 3580 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Thursday at 4:49 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. A correctional officer transported Sisk from the St. Martin Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the warrant. Bail is set at $10,778.

Peter LeBlanc, 27, of 503 Hubertville Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 11:50 pm on charges of switched, stolen license plate, no driver’s license, no motor vehicle insurance, no vehicle registration and a warrant from the Jeanerette Police Department for criminal damage to property.

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling 30 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles per hour zone on La. 319. The deputy also observed the driver cross the centerline of the roadway multiple times. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Leblanc. The deputy found that LeBlanc stole the license plate that was displayed on the car and that he was driving without a license, no insurance, and no registration. Leblanc was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Steven Rose, 41, of 400 Bayou Blue Road, Houma, was arrested Sunday at 4:31 a.m. on charges of: possession of Schedule II methamphetamine, possession of Schedule III hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

Shelby Raiford, 25, of 400 Bayou Blue Road, Houma, was arrested Sunday at 4:12 a.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II methamphetamine.

Deputies observed two subjects standing outside of a parked vehicle at the intersection of Cotton Road and US 90 in the Patterson area. As deputies turned around to investigate, the subjects got into the vehicle and drove behind the Patterson Community Center. Deputies made contact with the subjects and identified them as Rose and Raiford. While speaking with them, deputies received consent to search the truck and located methamphetamine. Rose then began to walk away. A deputy observed Rose reach into his pocket, produce a small container, and discard it on the ground. Rose refused deputies orders to stop. The canister was collected and found to contain methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia. Deputies also located Hydrocodone pills inside the truck. Rose attempted to pull away from a deputy during his arrest. Rose and Raiford were transported to the S. Mary parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Terry Lacoste, 46, of 108 Enterprise Drive, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 5:07 p.m. on a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant on a charge of residential contractor fraud. A deputy received information about the active warrant for Lacoste’s arrest and located him at his residence. Lacoste was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

William Harness, Jr., 49, of 1363 Joseph St., Siracusa, was arrested Sunday at 8:34 p.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery. Deputies were dispatched to a report of domestic abuse at a residence in Siracusa. Deputies found evidence that Harness struck a female victim in the face. Harness was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $2,500.

Juvenile male, 15, of Morgan City, was arrested on Monday at 3:48 a.m. on charges of failure to properly signal a turn, improper lane usage, stop sign violation, curfew violation and no driver’s license

Juvenile male, 16, of Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 3:48 a.m. on charges of curfew violation.

A deputy on Mercury Road in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane. The deputy also observed the driver travel through a stop sign without stopping and make a turn onto Middle Road without signaling the maneuver. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver and passenger as juveniles. The driver was operating the vehicle without a license. Both occupants were violating the parish curfew ordinance. Both juveniles were released to guardians pending juvenile court proceedings.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Albert Mitchell, 60, of Eighth Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 12:01 a.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery - second offense.

Officers responded to the area of Eighth Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, and it was learned that Mitchell allegedly hit the victim in the face and busted the victim’s lip. Mitchell was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

The Franklin Police Department has several items that were located through investigation from the following arrest. If anyone is missing any items from their residences, you are urged to call the department.

Albert Walter III, 40, of Eleventh Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 6:20 a.m. on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary, and illegal possession of stolen things.

Officers responded to the area of Willow Street in reference to a suspicious subject pushing a wheelchair full of random items. Upon arrival, officers observed Walter in the area, who went to an abandoned residence and retrieved some items. When officers attempted to make contact with Walter, Walter allegedly ran from officers and was located a short time later under a residence on Willow Street. Through further investigation, officers were able to locate several items that Walter had placed inside of the abandoned residence. Walter was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

David Provost, 30, of Darce Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 4:49 p.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court charging him with failure to appear on the charge of simple assault. Provost was booked, processed, and held on a $358 bond.

Courtney Bourda, 32, of Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 11:33 p.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court charging him with failure to appear on the charges of no turn signal and driver must be licensed. Bourda was booked, processed, and released on a $350 bond.