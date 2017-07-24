Police Reports 7-21-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reports the Franklin Police Department made the following arrests:

Allen Hebert, 27, of Anderson Street, Franklin, was arrested on Thursday at 11:37 a.m. on warrants for Thibodaux City Court charging him with failure to appear on the charge of simple battery and contempt of court. Hebert was booked, processed, and transported to Lafourche Parish.

Curtis Fusilier, 28, of Ninth Street, Franklin, while incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department, was arrested Thursday at 7:04 p.m. on additional charges of criminal trespassing, simple burglary, and criminal damage to property. Fusilier was also placed on probation hold. On July 9 Fusilier allegedly went to a local business on Main St. and took several items valued at approximately $700.00. Fusilier was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Brett Gaspard, 27, of Baker Road, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 10:21 p.m. on the charge of operating a motor vehicle while under suspension. Gaspard was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.