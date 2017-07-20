Police Reports 7-20-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Meagon Antoine, 24, of New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday at 12:03 p.m. on charges of no license plate and no insurance. She was released on a summons.

Robert Schexnayder, 46, of 734 Kem St., Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 1:11 p.m. on a warrant charging him with simple battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal trespassing.

Continuing an investigation into a disturbance at a residence in Franklin that occurred on July 13, a deputy reportedly collected evidence that Schexnayder went onto private property, struck a female victim during an argument and pointed a handgun at a vehicle with four juveniles inside while making verbal threats. Bail is set at $9,500.

Todd Martin, 52, 130 Rose Lane, Centerville, was arrested Wednesday at 10:25 a.m. for no license plate, no driver’s license on person, and no motor vehicle insurance. A deputy observed a vehicle traveling on La. 182 in Centerville with no visible license plate and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy found that the driver, Martin, did not have a driver’s license with him and that the vehicle he was driving did not have insurance. Martin was released on a summons to appear in court on October 11, 2017.

Tanya Authement, 45, 8001 La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 3:04 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy located Authement at her residence on the warrant and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Michael Ledet, 55, 226 East 36th St., Cut Off, was arrested Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on two Lafourche Parish warrants for failure to appear on the charge of driving while intoxicated and failure to appear on the charge of speeding. A deputy was contacted by US Customs Enforcement Agents who advised that Ledet was being detained on the Lafourche warrants in Amelia. The deputy transported Ledet to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Bryan Wright, 43, 124 Ponderosa Lane, Gray, was arrested Wednesday at 5:07 p.m. for violation of a protective order and on two warrants for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation. A deputy investigating a complaint at a residence in Patterson came into contact with Wright. Through investigation, the deputy found evidence that Wright threatened a female victim by telephone in violation of a court order. The deputy also located the active warrants for his arrest. Wright was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Amanda Lacoste, 33, 108 Enterprise Ave., Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 8:01 a.m. on a warrant for simple battery. In June, a deputy responded to a report of a battery outside of a business in Bayou Vista. The deputy collected evidence that Lacoste struck a female victim. A warrant was issued for Lacoste’s arrest. A deputy located Lacoste at her residence and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Lacoste was released on a $2,500 bond.

Seth Martin, 25, 2614 Fourth St., Berwick, was arrested on Wednesday at 8:28 p.m. for possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery. While investigating a separate complaint in Baldwin, a deputy spoke with Martin and located the active warrant for his arrest. While searching Martin, the deputy located a burnt marijuana cigarette in his pocket. Martin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Terence Charles, 24, 328 Third St., Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 2:01 a.m. for the following offenses: resisting an officer, possession of Schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, proper bicycle equipment required and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law (drug free zone).

A deputy observed a subject traveling by bike with no visible lights on Sterling Road in Franklin and initiated a traffic stop. The male subject fled through the Franklin City Park. The deputy located the subject walking near a residence on Circle Drive. When the deputy ordered the subject to stop, he continued to flee on foot. The deputy apprehended the subject and identified him as Charles. During an investigation, Charles was found to be in possession of marijuana, a marijuana cigarette, rolling papers, and other items of drug paraphernalia. Charles was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and no bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Leroy Washington, 22, of Jupiter Street, Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday at 10:47 a.m. on the charge of obstruction of justice. Washington was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Roy East, 53, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 12:31 a.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery. Officers responded to the area of Iberia Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who advised that East allegedly put his hand on the victim’s throat and pushed the victim. East was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Curtis Fusilier, 28, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 3:38 p.m. on a charge of possession of stolen goods. Fusilier was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.