Police Reports 7-17-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Two people were arrested for shoplifting from a local supermarket located on La. 3211. The persons allegedly stole three cases of alcoholic beverages and a pack of charcoal, valued at $80.

Reginald Hatcherson, 30, of Railroad Avenue, Baldwin, was arrested on Thursday at 1:18 p.m., on charges of theft of goods. Hatcherson was released on a $1,500 bond.

Sharon Brown, 52, of Seventh Street, Franklin, was arrested on Thursday at 1:50 p.m., on charges of theft of goods. Brown was released on a $500 bond.

Joseph Williams Jr., 28, of Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested on Thursday at 5:29 p.m., on a warrant for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on traffic charges. Williams was held on a $750 bond.

Brandon Davis, 38, of Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested on Thursday at 6:47 p.m., on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace intoxicated. Officers responded to the area of Willow Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned that Davis was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with another subject. Davis was held on a $3,500 bond.

The following three arrests stem from officers responding to a complaint of a fight in the area of Bigler Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim and witnesses, who advised that the three subjects allegedly pulled the victim out of a vehicle and began hitting the victim.

Delores Brooks, 56, of Rodeo Drive, Manvel, Texas, was arrested on Saturday at 7:19 p.m., on the charge of simple battery. Brooks was booked, processed, and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Sharon Brooks, 30, of Selensky Road, Houston, Texas, was arrested Saturday at 7:19 p.m., on the charge of simple battery. Brooks was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Sharita Brooks, 28, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 7:19 p.m., on the charge of simple battery. Brooks was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Davonte Joseph, 22, of Morris Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 7:10 a.m., on a charge of second degree battery. Joseph was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the arrest of Taylor Darden, 23, of Jena Street, Charenton, on Monday for a Chitimacha Tribal Court warrant for failure to appear. She was transported to the parish jail. The Chitimacha Police Department received a call from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to the warrant. Darden was arrested by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and was turned over to the Chitimacha Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Robert Schexnayder, 46, of 734 Kem St., Patterson, was arrested on Friday at 2:07 p.m. on a warrant for simple battery. A deputy investigating a complaint of a disturbance at a residence in Franklin collected evidence that Schexnayder struck a male victim. Schexnayder turned himself in on the warrant at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Franklin. He was transported to the St. Mary parish Law Enforcement for booking. Schexnayder was released on a $2,500 bond.

Christopher Snowden Jr., 18, of 404 Sanaran St., Charenton, was arrested Saturday at 3:32 a.m. for failure to properly signal a turn, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy patrolling Four Corners observed a vehicle turn onto Cypremort Road without using a turn signal. While speaking with the driver, Snowden, the deputy smelled the strong odor of marijuana. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located a digital scale with pieces of marijuana on it and a burnt marijuana cigarette. Snowden was released on a summons.

McCarly Cossey, 23, of 5106 La. 87, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 12:46 a.m. on charges of careless operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Chitimacha Trail observed a vehicle drive into a ditch. The deputy assisted the sole occupant, Cossey, in exiting the vehicle which had begun to take on water from the ditch. During the subsequent investigation, the deputy found that Cossey had lost control of the vehicle and had driven off the roadway. The deputy also learned that Cossey was driving with a suspended license and that she had marijuana inside the vehicle. The deputy recovered a grinder, a small amount of marijuana, and a pipe used for smoking marijuana. Cossey was released on a summons.

Juvenile male, 14, of Amelia, was arrested Sunday at 4:27 p.m. on a charge of domestic abuse battery. A deputy was dispatched to a report of domestic violence at a residence in Amelia. The deputy found evidence that the juvenile male pushed a female victim against a wall during an argument. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

J.C. Ford Jr., 30, of 107 Friendship Alley, Amelia, was arrested on Sunday at 6 p.m. on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, second degree battery of a police officer, disarming of a police officer and resisting a police officer with force or violence.

A deputy responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Friendship Alley in Amelia. The deputy received information that the subject had ingested Mojo, a type of synthetic cannabinoid. The deputy located the subject, identified as Ford, lying down in a yard kicking and flailing his arms. The deputy and other subjects at the scene attempted to calm Ford and reassure him that medical help was available. As the deputy spoke with Ford and others, Ford got up, lunged at the deputy, and struck the deputy in the face. Ford then attempted to remove the deputy’s Taser and firearm. The deputy detained Ford with the assistance of a family member. Ford was then transported to Teche Regional Medical Center for treatment. Ford was later released from the medical center. The deputy sought medical treatment for injuries sustained during the encounter with Ford. The deputy suffered a facial fracture and shoulder injury. On Friday, Ford was booked at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a parole violation. He was later charged with the additional offenses. No bail is set.

Billy Viator Jr., 31, of 3916 Daspit Road, Lot #1, New Iberia, was arrested on Sunday at 7:27 pm for visible license plate required, improper lane usage, and on a warrant from Iberia Parish for theft of goods and criminal trespass. A deputy traveling on US 90 in the Centerville area observed a vehicle with no visible license plate weaving from lane to lane and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy spoke with the driver, Viator, and located the active warrant for his arrest from Iberia Parish. Viator was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Mario Verdun Jr., 40, of 107 Wedell St., Patterson, was additionally charged on warrants for failure to notify law enforcement of a change of address as a sex offender and failure to pay registration fee as a sex offender. Verdun was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-sexually immoral acts in St. Mary parish in 2000.

A detective of the Sex Offender Compliance Section conducting a compliance check on Verdun, found that he was no longer living at his registered address and failed to notify the Compliance Section within the required amount of time. Verdun was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a parole violation and later charged on the warrants. Verdun remains incarcerated with no bail set.