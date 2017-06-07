Police Reports 6-7-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrest:

Taylor Henry, 42, 1206 Katherine St., Houma, was arrested on Tuesday at 3:31 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of speeding and driving under suspension. Bail is set at $5,000.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Jonathon Louviere, 36, Oneida Street, Charenton, was arrested on Thursday for cruelty to juveniles. Louviere was transported to the parish jail.

Scottie Black, 28, Cherokee Street, Charenton, was arrested on Thursday for cruelty to juveniles. Black was transported to the parish jail.

Emmie Porrier, 28, Cherokee Street, Charenton, was arrested on Thursday for principle to cruelty to juveniles. Porrier was released on a summons.