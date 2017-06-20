Police Reports 6-20-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Amber Lovell, 29, 1803 Rose St., Lot 3, Berwick, was arrested on Friday at 10:58 a.m. for possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule I – marijuana, possession of Schedule IV – clonazepam and warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule I drugs. No bail is set.

Karen Hall, 45, 1023 Talbot Avenue, Thibodaux, was arrested on Friday at 12:15 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate and operating a vehicle without the proof of insurance. No bail is set.

Troy Perez, 52, 303 Carol Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested on Friday at 1:01 p.m. for nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. No bail is set.

John Destafano, 51, 34 South Grand View, Daytona, Florida, was arrested on Friday at 4:15 p.m. for possession of Schedule I – marijuana, possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and disturbing the peace. No bail is set.

Kendrick Gibson, 35, 709 Cypress Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested on Friday at 11:46 a.m. on a warrant for domestic abuse battery and on a warrant for two counts of telephone harassment. No bail is set.

Richard Barrick III, 35, 215 Saturn Road, Lot 6, Bayou Vista, was arrested on Friday at 6:22 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear for a drug court status conference and failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. No bail is set.

Ashlyn Gros, 25, 154 Sun Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested on Saturday at 12:54 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $1,500.

Landon Rodriguez, 36, 313 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested on Saturday at 2:38 p.m. for theft of goods. Rodriguez was released on a summons.

Nerissa Cole, 42, 210 Mission Court, Avondale, was arrested on Saturday at 1:49 p.m. for speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Cole was released on a summons.

David Aucoin Jr., 21, 148 Cremo Lane, Patterson, was arrested on Saturday at 4:50 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of Schedule I. No bail is set.

Spencer Aucoin II, 46, 1906 Duhon Blvd., Amelia, was arrested on Saturday at 3:26 p.m. for telephone harassment. Aucoin was released on a $500 bond.

Joseph Hebert Jr., 48, 1008 Live Oak Circle, Breaux Bridge, was arrested on Sunday at 6:36 p.m. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage and possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle. Hebert was released on a $3,250 bond.

Patrick Augman, 43, 2012 Burney Lane, Patterson, was arrested on Saturday at 11:27 p.m. for theft of goods. Augman was released on a summons.

Cheyenne Aucoin, 22, 8912 La. 182, Franklin, was arrested on Sunday at 9:49 p.m. for hit and run driving, careless operation of a vehicle and no seat belt. Aucoin was release on a summons.

James Pierre Jr., 45, 428 Ninth St., Franklin, was arrested on Sunday at 9:07 p.m. for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Pierre was released on a summons.

Heath Ohmer, 29, 121 Justin Lane, Amelia, was arrested on Sunday at 8:21 a.m. for violation of the parish leash law ordinance. Ohmer was released on a summons.

Justin Singleton, 19, 1008 Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested on Sunday at 1:08 p.m. for speeding. Singleton was also charged on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and operating a vehicle with improper headlights. Singleton was released on a $5,250 bond.

Carey Montet II, 39, 1613 Barrow St., Amelia, was arrested on Sunday at 2:42 p.m. for domestic abuse battery. Montet was released on a $3,500 bond.

Heather Durapau, 39, 1301 First St., Patterson, was arrested on Sunday at 2:20 pm. on warrants for failure to signal, possession of Schedule III – buprenorphine, possession of Schedule I – marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on the charge of speeding. No bail is set.

Donyele Prince, 30, 4665 La. 83, Franklin, was arrested on Monday at 6:31 a.m. for reckless operation of a vehicle. Prince was released on a summons.

Roderick Braxton, 35, 1624 Graceland Avenue, Abbeville, was arrested on Monday at 8:48 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. Braxton was released on a $2,500 bond.

Ray Acosta, 43, 514 Franklin St. #3, Franklin, was arrested on Monday at 1:37 p.m. on a warrant for illegal possession of stolen things. Acosta was released on a $500 bond.

Jennifer Daniel, 36, 79 County Road 37098, Splindor, Texas, was arrested on Monday at 3:42 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of Lortab and driving while intoxicated. Daniel was also charged on a warrant for probation violation. No bail is set.

Shermica White, 33, 401 Auburn Drive, Carencro, was arrested on Monday at 11:18 a.m. for simple battery and disturbing the peace. White was released on a $3,500 bond.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Cody LeBlanc, 24, Apricot Street, New Iberia, was arrested on Saturday for disturbing the peace. LeBlanc was released on a summons.

Nathaniel Menard, 23, Chitimacha Loop Road, Charenton, was arrested on Monday for possession of drugs – synthetic cannabinoids – second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia – second offense and possession of drugs in a drug free zone – second offense. Menard was transported the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.