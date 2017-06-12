Police Reports 6-12-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Quentin Dugar, 26, 1802 Lot B, L St., Patterson, was arrested on June 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, third offense, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, resisting an officer, improper turning and operating a vehicle with a suspended license. No bail is set.

Wendell Chauvin, 57, 4055 Francis St., Berwick, was arrested on Thursday at 9:58 a.m. for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Chauvin was released on a summons.

Shisha Willoughby, 29, 187 Violet St., Thibodaux, was arrested on Thursday at 10:27 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on three counts of theft of goods and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft of goods. No bail is set.

Kentrell Franklin, 28, 215 S Moss Drive, Houma, was arrested on Thursday at 8:58 p.m. for no head lights, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Franklin was released on a summons.

Darren Jackson, 32, 104 Todd Lane, Morgan City, was arrested on Friday at 6:40 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson was released on a $750 bond.

Wayne Singleton, 54, 122 Eleventh St., Morgan City, was arrested on Friday at 11:07 p.m. for bicycle equipment required for night operation and possession of Schedule II – crack cocaine. No bail is set.

Jordan Franklin, 18, 140 Clausen Road South, Centerville, was arrested on Saturday at 12:20 p.m. for theft of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, no driver’s license and criminal trespass. No bail is set.

Joey Francois, 36, 3813 Mission Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without insurance. Francois was released on a recognizance bond.

Dambre Conley, 22, 1803 Cole Drive, Franklin, was arrested on Saturday at 10:10 a.m. on a warrant for aggravated battery. No bail is set.

Anthony Lightfoot, 56, 112 Oleander St., Patterson, was arrested on Sunday at 3:23 a.m. for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Lightfoot was released on a summons.

Jorge Sanchez, 31, Morgan City, was arrested on Sunday at 9:53 a.m. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, identity theft, no driver’s license and expired license plate. No bail is set.

Narcotics agents arrested Nicole Karpinski, 29, 7100 LA 182, Lot 36, Morgan City, on Friday at 11:42 a.m. on a warrant for four counts of violating a schedule drug prohibited acts law – doctor shopping and one count of violating the schedule drug prohibited acts law by obtaining a prescription by fraud. No bail is set.

John Loustalot, 32, 1209 Cayce St., Franklin, was arrested on Thursday at 4:55 p.m. for possession of Schedule II – Adderall and possession of Schedule III - buprenorphine. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported that Joey Jack, 42, of O’Neal Chube, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 10:40 p.m. on a charge of violation of a protective order and held with no bond set.

Jamaul Wallace, 27, of Sixth Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 2:06 a.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Wallace was booked, processed, and held with no bond set.

Michelle Brown, 45, of Eighth Street, Franklin, was arrested on Saturday at 2:14 p.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery - second offense. Officers responded to a residence on Eighth St. in reference to a complaint. Brown allegedly hit and scratched the victim. Brown was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Jernell Payne Sr., 39, of Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested on Saturday at 3:56 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of no license plate light and driving without a driver’s license. Payne was additionally charged with possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) - first offense. Officers responded to the area of Blakesley St. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located active warrants for Payne held by 16th Judicial District Court. Officers allegedly located narcotics on Payne’s person upon placing him under arrest. Payne was booked, processed, and held on a $3,500 bond.

Aaron Bourque, 30, of Wilfred Street, Franklin, was arrested on Sunday at 3:03 a.m. on a warrant on the charge of disturbing the peace loud music. Bourque was booked, processed, and released on a $500 bond.