Police Reports 5-9-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Juvenile male, 12, Franklin, was arrested on Monday at 8:22 a.m. for simple battery. The juvenile was released to a guardian.

Shena Bowser, 38, 205 Harrington Rd., Lafayette, was arrested on Monday at 2:13 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family. Bail is set at $2,350.

Narcotics agents arrested Harold Edwards, 17, 108 Texas St., Lafayette, on Monday at 6:28 p.m. for possession of Schedule I – marijuana, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. No bail is set.

Jonathan Parker, 34, 462 La. 182, Franklin, was arrested on Monday at 7:42 p.m. for improper lane usage, no driver’s license and possession of Schedule I – marijuana. He was released on a summons.

Josiah Parker, 23, 131 Lagonda Rd., Bayou Vista, was arrested on Monday at 7:31 p.m. for resisting a police officer with force or violence, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule I – marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law and a warrant for resisting an officer by flight, No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Lee Butler, 50, St. Joseph Lane, Franklin, while incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department, was arrested on Monday, at 12:52 p.m., on a warrant for the charge of theft by shoplifting. Butler is held on a $1,500 bond.