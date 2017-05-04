Police Reports 5-4-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Morgan Whitaker, 18, 302 Carol Road Apt. 1, Bayou Vista, was arrested on Wednesday at 11:09 a.m. on a warrant for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. No bail is set.

Nykese Murphy, 18, 403 Sandi Drive, Patterson, was arrested on Wednesday at 12:04 p.m. for simple battery. Murphy was released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported that Anthony Gant, 35, Second Street, Patterson, was arrested on Wednesday at 4:34 a.m., for the charges of resisting an officer by giving false information, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force, possession of Schedule I narcotics – ecstasy with intent to distribute, battery on a police officer, disarming a police officer, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and simple escape. Gant was also arrested on warrants for failure to appear for traffic violations. Gant was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.