Police Reports 5-30-17

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Kane Thomas, 28, Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested on Saturday for driving under suspension, a warrant for failure to appear for possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle and a warrant for failure to appear for hit and run and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Thomas was transported to the parish jail.

Sally Roberts, 23, US 90 West, New Iberia, was arrested on Saturday for disturbing the peace by fighting. Roberts was released on a summons.

Kristian Roberts, 43, Azelea Drive, New Iberia, was arrested on Saturday for simple battery. Roberts was released on a summons.

Rebecca Chapman, 32, Preaster Parkway, Lafayette, was arrested on Saturday for disturbing the peace by fighting. Chapman was released on a summons.

Vernon Higgins, 57, Grey Eagle Road, Charenton, was arrested on Monday for no insurance on vehicle, no seat belt, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and suspended license. Higgins was released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Angel Ybarra, 27, Shiloh Road, Tyler, Texas, was arrested on Friday at 11:19 a.m., for the charge of possession of Schedule I narcotics – marijuana, second offense. No bond is set.

Travis Sophus, 32, of Gumpoint Lane, Franklin, was arrested on Friday at 12:35 p.m., on a warrant for the charge of domestic abuse battery. Sophus was released on a $3,000 bond.

Ronald Jones, 37, Anderson Street, Franklin, was arrested on Friday at 11:31 p.m., for the charges of driving under suspension, possession of Schedule I narcotics – marijuana, second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense. Jones was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving under suspension. No bond is set.

Morris Thibeaux, 60, Franklin, was arrested on Saturday, at 8:54 p.m., for the charge of disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Thibeaux is held on a $1,000 bond.

Jarnell Payne, 39, Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested on Monday at 6:51 p.m., for the charges of resisting an officer and driving under suspension. Payne is held on a $3,500 bond.

Andre Broussard Jr., 25, Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested on Monday at 6:53 p.m., for the charge of resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force, possession of Schedule I narcotics – marijuana, possession of Schedule II narcotics – cocaine, two counts of criminal trespassing and two counts of criminal damage to property. Broussard was also arrested on a warrant for probation violation. No bond is set.

Michael Viator, 18, Julia Street, New Iberia, was arrested on Monday, at 10:13 p.m., for the charges of handicap parking, open container, possession of Schedule IV narcotics - Xanax, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17 years of age, possession of an alcoholic beverage under 21 years of age and resisting an officer with force. No bond is set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Lenzy McDaniel, 20, 236 Easy St., Franklin, was arrested on Sunday at 1:16 p.m. for possession of Schedule I - marijuana with intent to distribute, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. McDaniel was released on an $8,000 bond.

Cherie Couvillier, 30, 122 Big Bear Lane, Franklin, was arrested on Saturday at 12:42 p.m. for speeding, possession of Schedule V – promethazine and possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Couvillier was released on a summons.

Jesse Landry Sr., 27, 146 Big Bear Lane, Franklin, was arrested on Saturday at 12:42 p.m. for possession of Schedule I – marijauna and possession of drug paraphernalia. Landry was released on a summons.

Stephen Boyd Jr., 28, 541 Ratcliff Lane, Ricohoc, was arrested on Saturday at 8:34 a.m. for criminal trespass. Boyd was released on a summons.

Scotty Adkins, 45, 501 Roderick St., Morgan City, was arrested on Saturday at 7:44 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license, failure to carry registration, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance and failure to honor written promise to appear. No bail is set.

Brian Polk, 44, 1130 La. 83, Lot #1, Franklin, was arrested on Sunday at 2:14 p.m. for domestic abuse battery. Polk was released on a $2,500 bond.

Louis Dumesnil, 49, 123 Oakwood Drive, Franklin, was arrested on Monday at 2:49 p.m. for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Dumesnil was released on a summons.

Monique Hebert, 35, 1025 La. 307, Thibodaux, was arrested on Monday at 7:37 p.m. for disturbing the peace by fighting. Hebert was released on a $1,000 bond.

Karmin Smith, 28, 31531 Linder St., Denham Springs, was arrested on Monday at 7:37 p.m. for disturbing the peace by fighting. Smith was released on a $1,000 bond.

Narcotics agents arrested Peter Roberts, 41, 4200 Pharr St., Berwick, on Friday at 5:25 p.m. for possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II – crack cocaine, possession of Schedule IV – Xanax, possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription – gabapentin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. No bail is set.