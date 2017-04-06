Police Reports 4-6-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Delone Miller, 55, of Gibson, was arrested Tuesday at 1:11 p.m. on a charge of speeding in a construction zone and suspended license. He was released on a summons.

Thaddeus Gabriel, 21, of 214 Rosebud St., Baldwin, was arrested Tuesday at 12:34 p.m. on a warrant charging him with home invasion and simple battery. The warrant stems from a July 2016 investigation into a report of a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Lockley Street in Baldwin. The deputy assigned to the case collected evidence that Gabriel, along with two other suspects, forced their way into a male victim’s home and struck him. This is the third arrest in this case. Bail is set at $15,000.

Trey Jordan, 22, of 117 Ronald Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Tuesday at 11:08 a.m. on charges of felony theft and monetary instrument abuse.

On March 30 a deputy began an investigation into a report of the theft of a four-wheeler. The deputy reportedly learned that Jordan arranged a meeting with the victim through Craigslist and Facebook claiming that he wanted to purchase the ATV that was listed for sale. Jordan met with the victim in the Four Corners area and had $4,300 on hand to secure a test drive of the vehicle. Jordon drove away on the four-wheeler and never returned. The cash was later found to be fake money. The deputy obtained a warrant for Jordan’s arrest. He was located at his residence and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set. The case remains under investigation.

Charlie R. Williams Jr., 38, of 1910 Canal Drive, Apt. 11, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of speeding, no driver’s license and no insurance. Bond was set at $500.

Julia M. Bailey, 56, of 385 Two Brothers St., Amelia, was arrested Tuesday at 8:02 p.m. on a charge of simple battery and released on $2,500 bond.

David Norris, 48, of 1017 A St., Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 7:09 p.m. on a warrant charging him with theft and criminal trespassing and was held on $2,500 bond.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the arrest of Kenneth Bernard, 45, of Fifth Street, Jeanerette, Tuesday on a charge of theft under $750. He was released on a summons.

Irving Phillips Jr., 31, of Monroe, was arrested Wednesday at 1:37 a.m. on charges of license plate light required, suspended driver’s license, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana and meth.

A deputy reportedly observed a vehicle with no license plate light traveling on Chatsworth Road in Franklin and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, Phillips, the deputy reportedly observed suspected marijuana inside the vehicle. The deputy received consent to search the car and located marijuana and methamphetamine. Phillips then fled on foot. The deputy gave verbal commands to Phillips to stop. Phillips complied and was taken into custody. The deputy also found that Phillips was driving the car with a suspended license. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Ricky Cheramie, 41, of Golden Meadow, was arrested Wednesday at 12:03 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of possession of meth and released on $5,000 bond.

Cora Bogan, 67, of Siracua, was arrested Wednesday at 12:18 p.m. on a 2005 failure to appear warrant on charges of child restraint violation and direct contempt. She was released on $268 bond.

Hayla Hurry, 22, of Pierre Part, was arrested Wednesday at 12:44 p.m. on a Baldwin police failure to appear warrant on charges of driving without a license and transferred to Baldwin police.

Nathan L. Jones, 26, of 1503 Weber St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 4:55 p.m. on charges of entering contraband into a jail and malfeasance in office. Detectives of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section conducted an investigation after receiving information that a correctional officer was suspected of bringing contraband into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. During their inquiry, detectives collected evidence that Jones, a correctional officer, smuggled contraband into the facility. Jones was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and transported to another facility for housing. No bail is set.

Lacy Yates, 33, and Austin Williams, of 109 Pecan Lane, Patterson, were arrested today at 1:19 p.m. Yates was charged on a warrant for cruelty to juveniles and two counts of simple battery. Williams was charged with possession of marijuana and a St. Martin sheriff’s warrant for aggravated battery. No bonds were set.

Narcotics Section agents arrested Shawn Scully, 42, of La. 70, Lot LT14, Morgan City, Wednesday at 6:18 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana, Aderrall with intent to distribute and drug paraphernalia, and a failure to appear warrant on charges of speeding and suspended license.

Michelle Lanclos, 30, of La. 70, Lot LT14, Morgan City, was charged with possession of marijuana, Tramadol, Adderall and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives conducted a search warrant at the above address and reportedly located marijuana, digital scales, rolling papers, glass pipes, crushed Tramadol pills and Adderall pills of varying milligrams. Through investigation, detectives found evidence that Scully sold the Adderall pills. Scully was also wanted on a warrant. Scully and Lanclos were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Trey Presley, 35, and Christy Stewart, both of La. 70, No. 252, Morgan City, were arrested Wednesday at 7:17 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives investigating suspected illegal narcotics activity at the residence spoke with Presley and Stewart and reportley learned that they smoked marijuana. Detectives located marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia. Presley and Stewart were released on summonses to appear in court.