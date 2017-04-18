Police Reports 4-18-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Somoa Scott, 140 Village Lane, Amelia, was arrested on Monday at 2:32 p.m. for improper lane usage, possession of Schedule I – synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine with intent to distribute, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law, possession of firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of firearm or illegal carrying of a concealed weapon by person convicted of certain felonies. No bail is set.

Racquel Barber, 41, 140 Village Lane, Amelia, was arrested on Monday at 2:32 p.m. for possession of Schedule I – synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV – carisoprodol, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. No bail is set.

Joshua Smith, 21, 140 Village Lane, Amelia, was arrested on Monday at 1:30 p.m. for possession of Schedule I – marijuana. No bail is set.

William Doiron, 21, 1055 Oak Harbor Drive, Stephensville, was arrested on Monday at 5:55 p.m. for theft of goods and criminal damage to property. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Michael Charles, 52, Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested on Monday, at 9:26 a.m., on warrants for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and issuing worthless checks. Charles transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Lawrence Henderson, 35, Robert Street, Franklin, was arrested on Monday, at 1:08 p.m., on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to return a leased movable. Henderson was released on a summons.

Travis Walter, 33, Eleventh Street, Franklin, was arrested on Monday, at 7:46 p.m., on a warrant, for the charge of theft. No bond is set

Travis Boatman, 36, of Carl C. Foulcard St., Franklin, was arrested on Monday, at 11:27 p.m., on warrants for the charges of suspended driver’s license, attempted first degree murder of an officer, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer with violence. Boatman was also arrested on a warrant for the charge of driving under suspension, stop sign violation, reckless operation and resisting an officer. No bond is set.