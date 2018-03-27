Police Reports 3-27-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Blake Dinger, 25, of 330 Neptune St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 4:28 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule II methamphetamine.

A deputy located Dinger at a business in Bayou Vista on the warrant and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Perry Bonvillain, 68, of 1237 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux, was arrested Friday at 3:27 p.m. on the charge of operating a vehicle not covered by security.

A deputy conducting a follow-up investigation into a vehicle crash found that Bonvillain was operating the vehicle without insurance. Bonvillain was released on a summons.

Jasmine Miller, 27, of 208½ Baptiste Road, Baldwin, was arrested Sunday at 9:59 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment violation, no proof of insurance and no driver’s license on person.

A deputy patrolling Ashton observed a vehicle with only one working headlight traveling on La. 83 and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Miller and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car. The deputy found that Miller had no proof of insurance and no driver’s license on her person. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located a burnt marijuana cigarette. Miller was released on a summons.

George Harvey III, 36, of 115 Cane Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 11:54 p.m. on the charge of battery of a dating partner.

Aketa Francis, 25, of 694 Pacific St., Berwick was arrested Friday at 11:54 p.m. on the charge of battery of a dating partner.

A deputy responded to a disturbance involving a domestic related dispute at a residence in Bayou Vista. The deputy collected evidence that Harvey and Francis committed a battery upon each other during an argument. Both subjects were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Harvey was released on a $2,500 bond. Francis was transferred to another facility for housing.

Roselyn Archangel, 33, of 110 Freetown Road, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 2:57 p.m. on the charge of simple battery.

A deputy investigating a report of a battery at a business on Main Street in Baldwin found evidence that Archangel struck a female victim in the head. Archangel was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Jordell Johnson Jr., 17, 607 Lovette St., Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on charges of disturbing the peace fighting and resisting an officer.

A deputy was dispatched to a report of a fight in progress on La. 87 in Franklin. The deputy observed Johnson attempt to hit another male subject. When the deputy began to restrain Johnson to prevent him from striking the subject, Johnson saw the deputy, pulled away from him, and fled on foot. The deputy followed on foot, apprehended Johnson, and subsequently arrested him. Johnson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was released on a $3,000 recognizance bond.

Taj Stark, 30, of 113 Soho Circle, Lafayette, was arrested Saturday at 11:32 p.m. on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy monitoring traffic on La. 319 observed a vehicle traveling 64 miles per hour in a posted 50 miles per hour zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Stark, and found that he was driving with a suspended license. Stark was released on a summons. Stark was also cited for speeding.

Nicholas Francis, 36, of 113 Fortier Circle, Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 11:31 p.m. on a 2015 warrant for charges of criminal trespass, aggravated cruelty to animals, remaining where forbidden and disturbing the peace loud noise.

The warrant was issued as the result of an investigation in 2015 into a report of animal cruelty at a residence in Jeanerette. The deputy found evidence that Francis entered onto private property and cut a dog with a large knife. A deputy dispatched to a complaint Saturday night came into contact with Francis, located the active warrant for his arrest, and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Francis was released on a $4,500 bond.

Brandon Berger, 40, of 421 Charlotte Drive, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 11:37 p.m. on the charge of monetary instrument abuse.

A deputy investigated a report of a subject attempting to use counterfeit bills to pay for items at a store in Bayou Vista. The subject was identified as Berger. The deputy found that Berger tried to pay for items using fake $20 bills. Berger was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Tyresha Dugar, 27, of 507 Murphy St., Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 11:54 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana—second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy stopped to check on a motorist parked on the road on Friendship Alley in Amelia. The deputy identified the sole occupant of the vehicle as Dugar and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a bag of marijuana and a cigar. Dugar was released on a summons.

Juvenile male, 14, of Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 12:30 p.m. on the charge of criminal trespass.

Juvenile male, 16, of Franklin, was arrested Monday at 1 p.m. on the charge of criminal trespassing.

A detective assigned to the Juvenile Services Section, investigating a complaint of trespassing in Franklin, found evidence that the juveniles crossed a fence onto private property. The juveniles were released to guardians pending juvenile court proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.

Vadim Zakharov, 25, of 105 A Vadim Lane, Duson, was arrested Tuesday at 12:09 a.m. on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, driving left of center and no insurance.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a reckless driver on US 90. The deputy located the suspect vehicle in Bayou Vista, observed the driver repeatedly swerving over the centerline, and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Zakharov and found that he had a suspended license and no insurance on the vehicle. Zakharov was released on a summons.

Ronald Armond Jr., 24, of 248 Murial St., Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Tuesday at 2:05 a.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of Schedule II methamphetamine.

Deputies assisting Berwick Police made contact with Armond at a location on Canal Road. While speaking with Armond, a deputy smelled the odor of marijuana on his person. Deputies located a bag of marijuana and a bag of methamphetamine where Armond was seated. Deputies also found evidence that the illegal drugs belonged to Armond. Armond was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Joshua Jones, 30, of Lacy Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 3:18 a.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on charges of improper lane use and no insurance.

Jones was additionally charged on warrants for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of no seat belt, failure to honor written promise, operating a vehicle with an expired motor vehicle inspection and failure to honor written promise. Jones was booked, processed, and held on a $795 bond.

Eric Peltier, 38, of Hanson Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 6:33 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance ecstasy. Peltier was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.