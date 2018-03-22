Police Reports 3-22-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Traylin Smith, 24, of 318 Ellis St., Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 7:29 a.m. on a warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

A deputy responding to a call for service in the Patterson area made contact with Smith and located the active warrant for his arrest. The deputy transported Smith to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Sheila Sons, 32, of 1828 O St., Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 3:13 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Sons. No bail is set.

Davien Burrell, 17, of 500 Ninth St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 12:09 a.m. on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, possession of Schedule I marijuana and no driver’s license.

Michael Morris Jr., 19, of 308½ Talbot St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 12:08 a.m. for charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and resisting an officer.

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US 90 in the Jeanerette area. When the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated. The driver then stopped the car near La. 318. The deputy observed several male subjects exit the car including the driver. Another deputy assisting in the stop pursued the subjects on foot and apprehended the driver in a sugarcane field. He was identified as Morris. Morris was concealing a handgun on his person when he was taken into custody. Another subject drove the car away from the location. The deputy followed and witnessed that driver traveling at a high rate of speed across the median into oncoming highway traffic onto Arlington Road and then Main Street. The driver struck a utility pole near Morris Street. That driver was detained and identified as Burrell. Both Burrell and Morris were found to be in possession of marijuana. Burrell and Morris were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set. The investigation is ongoing.

Dazjhalun Charles, 20, of 111 Cleveland Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Tuesday at 6:24 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substances activity and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Four Corners observed a subject on Charles Lane seated in a parked vehicle holding a bag of marijuana and with other bags of marijuana in his lap. Detectives detained the subject and identified him as Charles. Detectives observed a digital scale and cash money in the car. During a search of the vehicle, detectives also found a handgun. Charles is listed as a convicted felon. Charles was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Lynette Charpentier, 60, of 324 Clark Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 9:17 p.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy responding to a call for service at a residence in Bayou Vista found evidence that Charpentier struck a male victim in the face multiple times during an argument. Charpentier was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Charpentier was released on a $2,500 bond.

Alicia Bertrand, 33, of 204 Cremo St., Patterson, was additionally charged Thursday at 12:56 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of theft.

The warrant was issued following a deputy’s investigation into a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy found that Bertrand left the store without paying for some items. During booking for another agency at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Bertrand’s arrest.

Irene Garcia, 24, of 1320 Bank Avenue, New Iberia, was arrested Thursday at 3:21 a.m. on charges of maximum speed limit violation and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy observed a vehicle speeding 72 miles an hour in a posted 55 miles an hour zone on La. 182 in the Jeanerette area and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Garcia and found that she was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Garcia was released on a summons.

Lawrence Levine, 29, of 109 Beau Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 4:43 p.m. on charges of failure to signal a lane change, no driver’s license, possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, possession of Schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

The K-9 Unit detective observed a vehicle fail to signal a maneuver on US 90 in the Patterson area and conducted a traffic stop. The detective identified the driver as Levine. While speaking with Levine and the other occupants of the vehicle, the detective smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car. During a search of the vehicle, the detective located two bags of marijuana, plastic baggies, a digital scale, and an open beer. Through investigation, the detective found evidence that the drugs were purchased outside of the parish to be sold in St. Mary. One of the occupants inside the vehicle was a minor. Levine was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Shateria Williams, 24, of Guiberteau Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Monday at 10:19 p.m. on a warrant for Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on the charge of speeding. Williams was booked, processed, and held on a $400 bond.