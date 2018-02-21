Police Reports 2-21-18

St. Mary Parish Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Michael Martin, 29, of 228 Daggs St., Paincourtville, was arrested Friday at 9 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and failure to obey traffic device.

Martin was transported from the Assumption Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the warrant. No bail is set.

Alaina Marks, 28, of 1630 Shannon St., Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 6:54 p.m. on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy stopped to assist a motorist on the side of the roadway on US 90 in Centerville. The deputy spoke with the driver, Marks, and found that she was driving with a suspended license. Marks was released on a summons.

Maurice Rhine, 28, of 20017 La. 182, Jeanerette, was arrested Friday at 11:11 p.m. on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run driving, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, illegal possession of stolen things, a warrant for failure to appear on charges of direct contempt of court, failure to use seatbelts and failure to honor written promise to appear and a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Texas warrant for charges of theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

A deputy assisted Baldwin Police with locating a suspect vehicle in a hit and run driving investigation. The deputy and a Baldwin police officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on La. 182. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and continued to drive on La. 182 and Martin Luther King Road at speeds exceeding the posted speed limit. Franklin Police assisted in working to stop the vehicle as the driver traveled into Franklin. When the driver turned down Willow Street in Franklin, the vehicle ran out of gas.

A deputy took the driver into custody and identified him as Rhine. During the investigation, the deputy found that vehicle was reported stolen out of Baton Rouge and found that Rhine was driving with a suspended license. Rhine was also wanted on the active warrants. Rhine was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Kevin Kitchens, 56, of 201 Deslinger Road, Baldwin, was arrested Sunday at 9:04 p.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse aggravated assault.

A deputy investigating a call for service regarding a domestic battery found evidence that Kitchens grabbed a female victim at a residence in Baldwin. The deputy also found that Kitchens threatened the female victim while pointing a handgun at her. Kitchens was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Cody Trosclair, 26, of 126 Boudreaux Lane, Baldwin, was arrested Sunday at 7:52 a.m. on charges of disturbing the peace, five counts of battery on a police officer and attempted aggravated battery on a police officer.

A deputy responded to multiple calls for service regarding a suspicious subject causing a disturbance in Sorrel. The deputy located the subject and identified him as Trosclair. While transporting Trosclair to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, he began to kick a window of the police unit. As deputies and a Baldwin police officer worked to restrain Trosclair, he struck deputies and the officer and attempted to bite a deputy. No bail is set.

Erica Rodriguez, 31, of 825½ Railroad Road, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 4:07 p.m. on the charge of theft.

A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy learned from store security personnel, that Rodriguez stole items by attempting to scan them at a lower price. Rodriquez was released on a summons.

Derrick Druilhet, 39, of 207 John St., Baldwin, was arrested Monday at 9:12 a.m. on charges of criminal trespass, illegal possession of stolen things and theft.

A deputy responded to a report of trespassing on a property on Penn Road North in Jeanerette. The deputy spoke with several subjects at the location including Druilhet and the complainant. The deputy learned that a wild game camera was located in Druilhet’s truck. The deputy identified the camera as an item that had been reported stolen in December from the private property. The deputy also found evidence that Druilhet went onto the private property and stole the camera. Following the investigation, Druilhet was released on a summons.

Nikki Mayon, 36, of 518 Hilda St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 4:35 p.m. on charges of theft and criminal trespass.

A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy learned from store security personnel, that Mayon entered the store after being banned from the property. The deputy observed an item from the store concealed in Mayon’s purse.

Jadi Williams, 28, of 614 79 Pines Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 3:44 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives developed information that illegal drug activity was taking place at the 614 79 Pines Lane and obtained a search warrant for the location. Detectives located bags of marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia. Following the investigation, Williams was released on a summons.

Shawn Boudreaux, 38, of 179 Martin Lane, Centerville, was arrested Monday at 12:03 p.m. on a warrant for parole violation. Narcotics detectives located Boudreaux at his residence on the warrant and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Erika Richardson, 27, of Fifth Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 10:05 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of simple battery. Richardson was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Danielle Edwards, 32, of Park Avenue, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 10:11 p.m. on a warrant for Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for charges of theft under $750.00 and bank fraud. Edwards was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Calab Mitchell, 21, of Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 6:05 p.m. on charges of vagrancy and criminal trespassing. Mitchell was additionally charged on a warrant for Probation and Parole for probation violation. Mitchell was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Joshua Martin, 24, of Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 6:05 p.m. on charges of vagrancy and criminal trespassing. Martin was additionally charged with probation violation. Martin was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Joseph McDaniel, 37, of Banner Drive, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. McDaniel was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.