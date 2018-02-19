Police Reports 2-19-18

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Alton Fine, 27, of Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 7:15 p.m. on the charge of simple burglary.

Officers responded to the area of Blakesley Street in reference to an unknown male subject inside of a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses that later identified Fine as the suspect. Fine was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Daniel Robertson, 33, of 258 Jones Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Friday at 9:29 p.m. on the charge of possession of Schedule I marijuana.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a suspicious vehicle on La. 182 in Baldwin. The deputy located the suspect vehicle on Yokley Road and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Robertson. The deputy developed information that there was marijuana in the vehicle and located a bag of the substance beneath the driver’s seat. Robertson was released on a summons.

Dylan Ives, 22, of 317 Park Road, Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 2:11 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bianca Stone, 35, of 214 Mars Road No.4, Bayou Vista, was arrested Thursday at 2:11 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demetrius Green, 26, of 214 Mars Road #4, Bayou Vista, was arrested Thursday at 2:11 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives received information about possible illegal drug activity at an apartment on Mars Road in Bayou Vista. Detectives went to the residence and observed marijuana and a grinder. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the location and found marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia belonging to Ives, Stone, and Green. Green and Stone were released on summonses. Ives was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Christon Grady, 32, of 2214 River Road, Berwick, was arrested Thursday at 3:08 p.m. on the charge of speeding and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Narcotics detectives were patrolling Morgan City and Berwick when they observed a vehicle speeding 42 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone on the La. 182 bridge. Detectives conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Grady, and located the active warrant for his arrest. Grady was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Arian Wiggins, 20, of 723 Teche Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Thursday at 7:20 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives conducting a traffic stop in Bayou Vista identified an occupant of the vehicle as Wiggins and found that she was in possession of marijuana. Wiggins was released on a summons.

Cecile Rabalais, 26, of 510 Holiday Drive, Thibodaux, was arrested Thursday at 7:45 p.m. on charges of speeding, possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol deputy monitoring traffic on US 90 in Berwick stopped a vehicle traveling 75 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles per hour zone. The deputy identified the driver as Rabalais and smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The K-9 Unit detective arrived to assist with the traffic stop investigation. The detective received consent to search the vehicle and located marijuana. Rabalais was released on a summons.

Dexter Aucoin, 25, of 505 Joey St., Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 9:45 p.m. on charges of proper equipment required display of license plate, stop sign violation and possession of Schedule I marijuana.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Patterson observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign on Red Cypress Road at La. 182. Detectives also observed that the view of the vehicle’s license plate was obstructed. Detectives conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Aucoin, and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car. Detectives located marijuana on Aucoin’s person. Aucoin was released on a summons.