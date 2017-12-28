Police Reports 12-28-17

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Saad Hammoud, Republic Avenue, Lafayette, was arrested Friday for driving under suspension, unlawful use of a state issued ID, and was released on a summons.

An officer responded to a tribal business in reference to a male subject trying to use an ID that did not belong to him. During the investigation, it was learned that the ID did not belong to Hammoud, and he was arrested.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Nathan Mclain Jr., 36, of 123 Palmer Lane, Centerville, was arrested Thursday at 9:11 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of speeding and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

Belinda Cox, 46, of 123 Palmer Lane, Centerville, was arrested Thursday at 10:16 a.m. on charges of criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding trespassers on the Verdunville levee. Upon arrival, the deputy observed an unoccupied pick-up truck stuck in the mud on the levee. The deputy identified the owner of the vehicle as Cox and found that she and Mclain were driving on the levee when the truck got stuck. During the investigation, Mclain returned to the truck to remove it from the mud. While speaking with Mclain, the deputy located the active warrant for his arrest. The deputy located Cox at her residence. Cox was released on a summons. Mclain was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was released on a $500 bond.

Darnell Ayro Sr., 34, of 121 Edward Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Thursday at 1:34 p.m. on charges of careless operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, and a warrant for the charge of failure to register as a sex offender or child predator.

A detective with the St. Mary Parish Sex Offender Compliance Section conducted a follow-up investigation into a complaint worked by patrol deputies in Berwick, involving Ayro. The detective found that Ayro was living in St. Mary Parish but failed to register with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office as a convicted sex offender. In 2001, Ayro was convicted in Iberia Parish of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile- sexually immoral acts. The detective obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Thursday, a patrol deputy responded to a two vehicle crash on La. 83 in Ashton and identified Ayro as one of the drivers involved. The deputy located the active warrant for his arrest. The deputy also found that he had a suspended license and that he was operating the vehicle in a careless manner when he struck the back of another vehicle. Ayro was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Alan Granger, 27, 61 of Lee Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 11:08 p.m. on charges of improper lane usage, possession of Schedule I marijuana and a warrant for the charge of criminal damage to property.

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US 90 in Berwick. The deputy also observed the driver swerving onto the shoulder of the roadway and over the center line multiple times. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Granger. While speaking with him, the deputy observed marijuana inside the vehicle. The deputy also located the active warrant for Granger’s arrest. The warrant was issued after a correctional deputy at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center observed Granger damage a window at the facility during a previous incarceration. Following the traffic stop investigation, Granger was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $2,750.

Andrea Smathers, 26, of 6556 La. 87, Jeanerette, was arrested Friday at 7:15 p.m. on warrants for failure to appear on the charges of theft of goods and hit-and-run driving.

A deputy located Smathers on Northwest Boulevard in Franklin on the warrants and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $3,000.

Jeremy Housley, 35, of 6432 La. 87, Charenton, was arrested Thursday at 5:57 p.m. on charges of turning movements and required signals violation, tail Lamps required, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of Schedule II crack cocaine.

The detective of the K-9 Unit observed a vehicle traveling on La. 182 in Baldwin without a brake light. The detective then observed the driver fail to signal a turn onto Katy Bridge Approach Road. The detective stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver who was identified as Housley. During the traffic stop investigation, the detective deployed K-9 Buddy who indicated the presence of illegal drugs in the pick-up truck. During a search of the vehicle, the detective located a piece of crack cocaine, a bag of marijuana, and items related to illegal drug use including a glass pipe used to smoke crack cocaine. Housley was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Peggy Fabre, 51, of 4058 Francis St., Berwick, was arrested Friday at 6:40 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of direct contempt of court, speeding and failure to honor written promise to appear in court.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Fabre. No bail is set.

Kim Connor, 41, of 108 Jolivette St., Baldwin, was arrested Tuesday at 12:22 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of resisting an officer.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrants for Conner’s arrest. Bail is set at $35,668.

Herbert Ibert, III, 32, of 1505 Weber St., Franklin, was arrested on Saturday at 10:36 p.m. on charges of maximum speed limit violation, possession of Schedule II amphetamine dextroamphetamine and possession of Schedule IV alprazolam.

A deputy monitoring traffic in the Franklin area observed a vehicle traveling 38 miles per hour in a posted 25 miles per hour zone on Irish Bend Road. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Ibert. While speaking with him, the deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located various pills. Ibert was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Ibert was released on a $1,500 bond.

Lakendra Martin, 27, of 149 Pickett Lane, Charenton, was arrested Friday at 11:55 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of simple battery and criminal damage to property.

A deputy conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation near Zenor Road in Patterson made contact with a passenger identified as Martin. The deputy located the active warrant for Martin and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Jermaine Keys, 42, of 138 Violet St., Thibodaux, was arrested Saturday at 12:36 a.m. on charges of general speed law violation and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Lake Palourde Road and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Keys and found that he had a suspended license. Keys was released on a summons.

Bryson Skinner, 23, of 1061 Grace St., Siracusaville, was arrested Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. A deputy investigating a two vehicle crash on Barrow Street near Duhon Boulevard in Amelia found that one of the drivers, Skinner, had a suspended license. Skinner was released on a summons.

William Skinner Sr., 42, of 1428 Lesseps Street, New Orleans, was arrested Saturday at 7:42 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, failure to stop, speeding and expired vehicle license.

A deputy monitoring traffic on US 90 in the Siracusaville area observed a vehicle traveling 92 miles per hour in a posted 70 miles per hour zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Skinner. The deputy located the active warrant for Skinner. Skinner was cited for the speeding violation and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the warrant. Skinner was released on a $10,000 bond.

Bryson Skinner, 23, of 1061 Grace St., Siracusaville, was arrested Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy investigating a two vehicle crash on La. 182 in Amelia identified one of the drivers as Skinner. Skinner has a suspended driver’s license. Skinner was released on a summons.

Hilton Jack Jr., 20, of 418 East Dale St., New Iberia, was arrested Sunday at 5:57 p.m. on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, improper lane usage and driving on the right side of the roadway violation.

A deputy observed a vehicle that failed to pull into the right lane of US 90 to allow other vehicles to pass. The deputy also observed the vehicle swerve into the right lane and back into the left lane. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Jack, and found that he had a suspended license. Jack was released on summons.

Lawrence Levine, 28, of 109 Beau Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 9:29 p.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery and simple battery.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a disturbance at a residence in Bayou Vista. During the course of the investigation, the deputy collected evidence that Levine struck a female victim in the head and pushed her during an argument between the two. Levine was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Levine was released on a $5,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Juvenile female, 15, of Charenton, was arrested Monday at 10:35 p.m. on the charge of ungovernable juvenile.

A deputy responded to a call for service about a juvenile who left her residence. The deputy found that the juvenile left the residence without the permission of a guardian. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Ronald Johnson, 58, of 717 Maine St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 7:16 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of failure to register as a sex offender or child predator.

Johnson was convicted of forcible rape in Terrebonne Parish in 2005. A detective of the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Compliance Section found that Johnson failed to meet state requirements for registration as a convicted sex offender. The detective obtained the warrant for his arrest. Deputies located Johnson at a residence on Everett Street in Morgan City on the warrant and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Christopher Singleton, 32, of 154 Friendship Alley, Amelia, was arrested Tuesday at 10:38 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt of court, speeding, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failure to honor written promise to appear in court.

A deputy made contact with Singleton at a business in Amelia and located the active warrant for his arrest. Singleton was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Singleton was released on a $365 bond.

Leslie Matthews, 42, of 178 Friendship Alley, Amelia, was arrested Tuesday at 11:58 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy located Matthews at her residence on the warrant and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Jason Matthews, 36, of 178 Friendship Alley, Amelia, was arrested Tuesday at 12:32 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of resisting an officer.

A deputy located Matthews at his residence on the warrant and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Matthews was released on a $2,500 bond.

Myron Loupe, 61, of 120 Edward Road, Lockport, was arrested Tuesday at 4:04 p.m. on charges of careless operation, possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles and no proof of insurance.

A deputy investigating a vehicle crash on La. 182 in Amelia found a truck that struck a utility pole. The deputy identified the driver of the vehicle as Loupe. During the investigation, the deputy found that Loupe was attempting to pass another vehicle when he struck the pole. The deputy also observed an open container of beer inside the truck. Loupe was released on a summons.

Janet Rock, 42, of 330 Jeddo St., Berwick, was arrested Tuesday at 5:28 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft.

While assisting a Berwick Police officer with a stranded motorist complaint on US 90, a deputy observed a vehicle fail to move over into the far lane despite the deputy’s motions to do so. The car nearly struck the Berwick officer and the Sheriff’s Office deputy. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Rock. Rock was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. The deputy also located the active warrant for Rock’s arrest. Rock was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the warrant. Bail is set at $3,000.

Robert Rabb, 41, of 102 Billiot Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of no child restraint.

A deputy came into contact with Rabb at a residence in Bayou Vista and located the active warrant for his arrest. Rabb was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Rabb was released on a $350 bond.

Javonte Morgan, 18, of 1259 St. Charles Street, Thibodaux, was arrested Tuesday at 8:53 p.m. on a Lafourche Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of no seat belt.

A deputy stopped to assist a motorist who was pulled over on US 90 in the Shadyside area. The deputy identified a passenger in the vehicle as Morgan and located the active warrant for his arrest. Morgan was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

William Borys Jr., 48, of 204 Amethyst Lane, Lafayette, was arrested Tuesday at 9:39 p.m. on charges of driver must be licensed, one-way roadways violation, no proof of insurance, no proof of registration and switched license plate.

A deputy traveling on La. 318 observed a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Borys and found that he had no driver’s license, proof of insurance or registration, and that the license plate displayed on the vehicle was not registered to the car. Borys was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $1,250.

Juvenile female, 15, Charenton, was arrested Tuesday at 11:07 p.m. on charges of ungovernable juvenile and curfew violation. A deputy responded to a call for service about a juvenile who left her residence. The deputy found that the juvenile left the residence without the permission of a guardian and in violation of the parish curfew ordinance. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Edgar De La Rosa, 27, of 101 Jonson St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 12:34 a.m. on the charge of simple battery.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a battery that occurred at a business on Irish Bend Road in the Franklin area. During the investigation, the deputy found evidence that De La Rosa grabbed a female victim around her neck. De La Rosa was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. De La Rosa was released on a $2,500 bond.

Aaliyah Douresseaux, 20, of 219 Ovry Drive, Lafayette, Taylar Moss, 19, of 557 Edwin St., New Iberia and Morryecia Garrison, 21, of 621 Egle Street, Morgan City, were arrested Monday at 12:24 a.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana.

A Narcotics Section detective working a security detail at the Patterson Civic Center made contact with Douresseaux, Moss, and Garrison who were sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the facility. The deputy smelled the odor of burning marijuana coming from the car. While speaking with the three subjects, the deputy learned that they were smoking marijuana in the vehicle. The deputy located marijuana in the car. Douresseaux, Moss, and Garrison were released on summonses.

Audriena Johnson, 22, of 199 Mallard St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 3:09 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana, possession of Schedule I ecstasy, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone and obstruction of justice.

Narcotics detectives conducted a search warrant at 182 Friendship Alley in Amelia and located marijuana and ecstasy. During the investigation, detectives collected evidence that Johnson, who was at the residence at the time of the search, discarded a marijuana cigar in a toilet in an attempt to conceal it from detectives. The residence is within 2,000 feet of a church. Johnson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $5,000.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Antoinette Johnson, 36, of Bienville Avenue, Opelousas, was arrested Friday at 2:55 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of simple criminal damage to property. Johnson was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Dexter Aucoin, 25, of Joey Street, Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 6:58 a.m. on the charge of possession of schedule I narcotics marijuana - 1st offense. Aucoin was booked, processed, and released on a $2,000 bond.

Ricky Tate Jr., 35, of Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 7:15 a.m. on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Tate was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.

Heather Stone, 36, of Forest Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 7:20 a.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on charges of driving under suspension and careless operation with an accident. Stone was booked, processed, and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Jason Williams, 40, of Friendship Street, Las Vegas, Nev., was arrested Tuesday at 5:58 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of registration of sex offenders. Williams was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.