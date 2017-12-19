Police Reports 12-19-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Seth Martin, 26, of Cedar Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 11:04 a.m. on the charges of theft of goods and driving under suspension. Martin was additionally charged with a warrant for Morgan City Court for failure to appear on the charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and two warrants for 16th Judicial District Court for the charges of issuing worthless checks. Martin was booked, processed, and transported to Morgan City Police Department.

Calab Mitchell, 21, of Windcreek Lane, Youngsville, was arrested Friday at 11:22 a.m. on a warrant for Lafayette Parish for failure to appear on the charges of switched license plate, careless operation and failure to report an accident. Mitchell was booked, processed and transported to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Alonia Shearron, 49, of Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 6:54 p.m. on the charge of theft by shoplifting. Shearron was additionally charged on warrants for 16th Judicial District Court charging her with failure to appear on charges of resisting an officer, no driver’s license, and headlamps required, failure to comply with the conditions of probation for issuing worthless checks and failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Shearron was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Tyrone Jackson, 34, of Romero Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 7:21 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of speeding, no driver’s license and failure to honor written promise. Jackson was booked, processed, and held on a $395 bond.

Charles Randle, 25, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 8:02 p.m. on a warrant for Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for home invasion. Randle was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Adrienne Paul, 25, of 106 Freeman St., Patterson, was arrested Monday at 10:40 a.m. on warrants for failure to appear on the charges of smoking in a vehicle prohibited and possession of Schedule I marijuana.

During booking at the St. Mary parish Law Enforcement Center, a corrections deputy located the active warrants for Paul’s arrest. No bail is set.

Shamus Dardeau, 42, of 525 Clark Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 6:20 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Dardeau was transported from the Caldwell Correctional Center to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the warrant. Bail is set at $28,285.

Vintrell Boyd, 35, of 1051 Grace St., Siracusaville, was arrested Monday at 7:44 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment, simple battery, resisting an officer and possession of Schedule I marijuana.

During booking at the St. Mary parish Law Enforcement Center, a corrections deputy located the active warrants for Boyd’s arrest. He was released on a $7,500 bond.

Shade Suire, 25, of 1617 Chestnut Drive, Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 1:01 p.m. on two warrants for the charge of failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

A narcotics detective located Suire at his residence on the warrants and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $200,000.

Kenyatta Bennett, 36, of 1303 Joseph St., Siracusaville, was arrested Monday at 1:41 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension and driving on the right side of the roadway where prohibited.

A deputy made contact with Bennett at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City and located the active warrant for his arrest. Bennett was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was released on a $450 bond.

Robert Williams, 22, of 271 Grandwood Drive #62, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 4:49 a.m. on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle with an accident, no motor vehicle insurance and hit-and-run driving.

Deputies investigated a single vehicle crash on the US 90 west exit ramp at Garden City and found that the driver, Williams, left the scene and failed to report the crash. Deputies also found that Williams was driving at a high rate of speed in dense fog when he lost control of the vehicle that he was driving without insurance. Williams was released on a summons.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

A 15-year-old juvenile, of Charenton, was arrested Saturday on the charge of simple criminal damage to property, and was released to her parent, on a summons.

An officer responded to a tribal business Monday in reference to a complaint. During the investigation, it was learned that two people had active warrants: Kristy Snyder, arrested for an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespass; released to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Todd Romero, 42, of Chastant Road, New Iberia, arrested for an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear for revocation for the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Verret, 42, of La. 87, Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday on the charge of theft and released on a summons.

An officer responded to a tribal business in reference to a theft. During the investigation, it was learned that Verret committed the theft, and was arrested.

Briannee Eaglin, 28, of Uranius Drive, Lafayette, was arrested Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace by intoxication, criminal damage to property, remaining where forbidden, resisting an officer and public intimidation and retaliation. She was transported to the parish jail.

An officer responded to a tribal business in reference to an unruly customer. During the investigation, Eaglin was arrested.