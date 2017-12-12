Police Reports 12-12-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Brandi Lacoste, 34, of 501 Saint Peter St., Patterson, was arrested Monday at 3:21 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of hydrocodone, failure to signal and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy located Lacoste at her residence on the warrant and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $15,000.

Ashley Jones, 32, of 417 Bowman St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 6:42 p.m. on charges of turning movements and required signals violation, child passenger restraint system required and possession of Schedule IV Xanax.

Jina Mingo, 52, of 409 Bowman St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 6:42 p.m. on charges of resisting an officer giving false information and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft.

Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Fifth and Everett Streets in Morgan City after observing the driver fail to signal a turn. Detectives identified the driver as Jones and a passenger as Mingo. They also observed a toddler in the vehicle who was not in a child safety seat. While speaking with Jones, detectives observed a pill bottle in her purse and found that it contained a Xanax pill. Jones was unable to provide a prescription for the drug. Mingo attempted to give detectives false information about her identity. After positively identifying Mingo, detectives located the active warrant for her arrest. Jones and Mingo were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Sharon Gauthier, 57, of 914 Main St. #1403, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace offensive language. During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Gauthier’s arrest. Gauthier was released on a $1,500 bond.

Franklin Police Department reported the following arrests:

Myrtle Naquin, 55, of La. 87, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 1:12 p.m. on the charge of simple burglary.

Naquin was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Joseph Demarco, 52, of Chris Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 1:58 p.m. on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II narcotics methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II narcotics vyvanse.

Demarco was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.