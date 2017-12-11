Police Reports 12-11-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Frank Rock Jr., 30, of Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 8:28 a.m. on charges of remaining where forbidden and possession of Schedule I marijuana.

A deputy responding to a complaint of trespassing in the Patterson area located Rock inside a residence that he had previously been told to vacate. The deputy also located marijuana inside the residence. Rock was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $2,500.

Juvenile male, 13, of Baldwin, was arrested Thursday at 1:29 p.m. on charges of simple battery and criminal damage to property.

A deputy responded to a call for service from Glencoe Charter School regarding a disturbance. During the course of the investigation, the deputy found evidence that a juvenile male struck another student while in the cafeteria. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Quincy Jones, 31, of 418 La. 318, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 7:21 p.m. on the charge of battery of a police officer.

A deputy investigating a suspicious vehicle at a business in the Jeanerette area identified Jones as the driver. When the deputy approached Jones, who was coming out of the business, Jones fled to the vehicle. The deputy followed on foot. Jones struck the deputy in the face as he attempted to drive away from the area. Following the initial investigation, Jones was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $2,500.

Kyle Darden, 20, of 308 Flattown Road, Charenton, was arrested Saturday at 1:02 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding trespassing at a residence in Centerville. The deputy located the suspect, identified him as Darden, and smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. After speaking with the subjects involved, Darden was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $750.

Jerry Carscaden, 32, of 20380 La. 182, Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday at 7:43 p.m. on the charge of violation of the parish animal ordinance.

A deputy investigating a single vehicle crash in Sorrel on La. 182 found that the driver had struck a horse that was loose in the roadway. The deputy identified the owner of the animal as Carscaden. Carscaden was released on a summons.

Jonathan Brown Sr., 58, of 403 Clarke Road, Lot #1, Bayou Vista, was arrested Sunday at 2:33 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and disturbing the peace offensive language.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Brown’s arrest. No bail is set.