Police Reports 11-7-17

St. Mary Parish Police Chief Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Asia Do, 22, of 107 Pearl Lane, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 2:19 p.m. on charges of aggravated battery, child desertion, a warrant for the charge of possession of legend drug without prescription and a warrant for the charges of speeding and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy patrolling the Verdunville area responded to a disturbance at a residence on North Prairie Road. The deputy learned that there was an altercation at said residence, and that Do intervened and tased the victim. The deputy made contact with Do at her residence. It was learned that she had left a juvenile child inside alone. Do was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Lorelyn Gotcher, 31, of 639 Terrebonne St., Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 5:18 p.m. on the charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a local business, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The deputy learned that Gotcher attempted to remove several items from the store. Gotcher was released on a summons.

Kimber Thompson, 30, of 375 Pacific St., Patterson, was arrested Friday at 11:01 p.m. on charges of no tail lights and driving with a suspended license.

A deputy in the Berwick area conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle traveling with no tail lights. During the course of the stop, contact was made with the driver, Thompson, and the deputy learned that she was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Thompson was released on a summons.

Kalab Wood, 23, of 5211 Bowman St., Morgan City, was arrested Saturday at 8:31 a.m. for possession of cocaine, possession of schedule II drugs methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a call for service for a suspicious vehicle parked at a business. The deputy spoke with all occupants in the vehicle, and obtained consent to search the vehicle. The deputy located a bag belonging to Wood that contained a glass pipe and illegal narcotics. Wood was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Juvenile female, 14, was arrested Saturday at 6:06 p.m. on the charge of ungovernable juvenile.

Deputies patrolling Charenton responded to a residence on Schoolhouse Lane, for a disturbance. Contact was made with the juvenile who became outraged, and began to resist deputies. The juvenile was released to the custody of her parents, pending juvenile court proceedings.

Micky Collins, 37, of 2503 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Saturday at 6:59 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of aggravated battery domestic.

While responding to a different complaint, a deputy made contact with Collins, and learned of an active warrant. The warrant stems from a disturbance that took place on Sept. 12. Collins was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $2,500.

Terry Lewis Jr., 31, of 1000 Renaud Drive, Scott, was arrested Saturday at 11:04 p.m. on charges of no head lights, no lights in fog, careless operation, no proper equipment and driving while intoxicated.

A deputy in the Franklin area observed a vehicle with one head light, travel pass him at a high rate of speed, on US 90. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver who was identified as Lewis. The deputy observed Lewis stumble while walking, and also observed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from Lewis’ person. The deputy conducted a standardized field sobriety test. Lewis performed poorly. The deputy transported Lewis to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Lewis was released on a $3,750 bond.

Alton St. Julien, 42, of 600 Mixon St., New Iberia, was arrested Sunday at 4:55 a.m. on charges of speeding, open container, driving under suspension and a warrant for the charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy performing stationary traffic duties observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop near Southeast Boulevard and spoke with the driver who was identified as St. Julien. While speaking with St. Julien, the deputy observed a beer bottle in door’s cup holder, and also found that St. Julien was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. St. Julien was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. St. Julien was released on a $3,500 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Tequila Freeman, 38, of Blakesley St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 10:56 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Freeman was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Charlesha Henry, 21, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 10:56 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Henry was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Derikeyona Kirt, 19, of A Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 11:04 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace by obscene language. Kirt was booked, processed, and released on a $500 bond.

Takala Freeman, 18, of Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 11:04 a.m. on the charge of aggravated battery. Freeman was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Christine Lewis, 41, of B Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 9:59 p.m. on the charge of aggravated assault. Lewis was booked, processed, and held on a $1,500 bond.