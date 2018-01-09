Police Reports 1-9-18

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Erikeonia Delasbour, 20, of Lincoln Street, Baldwin, was arrested Saturday on charges of theft, and was released on summons.

Officers responded Thursday to a tribal business in reference to a theft. During the investigation, it was learned that Delasbour was involved, but had already left. A warrant was issued for Delasbour and she was arrested.

On Feb. 19 of last year, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a theft. During the investigation it was learned that Tammy Patrick and Brock Gonsoulin were involved but had already left. Warrants were issued for Patrick and Gonsoulin. The Chitimacha Police Department was notified by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office that the two alleged offenders were picked up on warrants.

Tammy Patrick, 41, of S. Cemetary Street, St. Martinville, was arrested Saturday on charges of theft and obstruction of justice. She was transported to the parish jail.

Patrick was arrested by St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on a Chitimacha Police Department warrant and released to the Chitimacha Police Department.

Brock Gonsoulin, 32, of S. Cemetary Street, St. Martinville, was arrested Sunday on charges of accessory after the fact for theft and obstruction of justice. He was transported to the parish jail.

Gonsoulin was arrested by St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on a Chitimacha Police Department warrant and released to the Chitimacha Police Department.

Junior Francis, 40, of Ambroise Street, Lafayette, was arrested Sunday on the charge of principle to felony theft. He was transported to the parish jail.

Francis was arrested by Lafayette Police Department on a Chitimacha Police Department warrant and he was released to the Chitimacha Police Department.

On June 10 of last year, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a theft. During the investigation, it was learned that Francis was involved and a warrant was issued.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Reinerio Guillen-Gavarrete, 29, of 115 West Sils Lane, Amelia, was arrested Friday at 11:23 p.m. on charges of improper lane usage, possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles and no driver’s license.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lake Palourde Road and identified the driver as Gavarrete. While speaking with him, the deputy observed open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. The deputy also found that Gavarrete was driving without a license. Gavarrete was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Thasa Thammavongsa, 21, of 2815 A Stacey St., Broussard, was arrested Saturday at 9:50 a.m. on the charge of criminal trespass.

Drake Blanchard, 21, of 1031 Louis Records St., Broussard, was arrested Saturday at 9:50 a.m. on charges of criminal trespass and expired boat certificate.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding trespassers in the Cypremort Point area. The deputy found evidence that Thammavongsa and Blanchard went onto private property in a boat without the property owner’s permission. Thammavongsa and Blanchard were released on summonses.

Doneyda Galeas, 35, of 112 Beau Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Sunday at 12:09 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of hit and run driving and ignoring a stop sign.

A deputy located Galeas at her residence on the warrant and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $2,500.

Juvenile male, 13, New Iberia, was arrested Sunday at 12:56 p.m. on the charge of criminal damage to property.

A deputy responded to a call for service about damaged property. The deputy collected evidence that a juvenile broke a window of a property owner’s residence while shooting a pellet gun in the Four Corners area. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

David Bobb, 58, of 1058 La. 318, Four Corners, was arrested Sunday at 4:40 p.m. on the charge of three counts of aggravated assault.

A deputy responded to a call for service at a residence in Four Corners regarding a subject pointing a weapon at several individuals. During the investigation, the deputy collected evidence that Bobb pointed a handgun at three victims in a threatening manner. Bobb was transported to the St. Mary parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Harry Francis III, 54, of 401 Hanson St., Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 9:25 p.m. on charges of warrant for failure to pay annual registration fee as a convicted sex offender, two warrants for failure to register as a sex offender or child predator and another warrant for failure to pay annual registration fee as a convicted sex offender.

Francis turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

Daniel Williams Jr., 37, of 427 Seventh St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 5:08 a.m. on charges of possession of Schedule IV clonazepam, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A deputy responding to a call for service on Prairie Road North in Centerville where a disturbance was reported, spoke with the subjects involved and learned that Williams refused to get out of a vehicle after being given a ride to a residence. The deputy located an active warrant for Williams and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. During booking, correctional deputies located a pill bottle containing dozens of clonazepam pills. The prescription listed on the bottle did not belong to Williams. No bail is set.

Ty Chauvin, 20, of 243 Genevieve St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 4:05 p.m. on charges of improper display of license plate, possession of Schedule I marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

A deputy traveling on La. 182 near Yokley Road in the Franklin area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that did not have a license plate. The deputy identified the driver as Chauvin and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The deputy also observed a shotgun inside the vehicle. While speaking with Chauvin, the deputy learned that there was marijuana inside the vehicle and located a bag of the substance, a grinder and a pipe used for smoking the drug. Chauvin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Chauvin was released on a $2,750 bond.

Brandon Durkins, 27, of 207 Mallard St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 12:59 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, two counts of possession of Legend Drugs hydroxyzine pamoate & cyclobenzaprine without a prescription, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle not covered by security no insurance, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, failure to carry vehicle registration certificate and improper use of registration.

Narcotics detectives and the Morgan City Police Department conducted a search warrant at Durkins residence after developing information that illegal drug activity was taking place at the location. When detectives entered the residence, they observed Durkins on a sofa smoking a synthetic cannabinoid cigar. Durkins was detained. During the search of the property, detectives located a bag of synthetic marijuana, pills, and just over $400 in cash. The money is suspected of being gained through the sale of the illegal synthetic drug. The residence is within the Morgan City Housing Authority and there was a juvenile at the residence. Detectives also located the active warrant for Durkins. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Albert Walter III, 40, of Eleventh Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 6:32 p.m. on charges of peeping, attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and criminal trespassing. Walter was additionally charged with a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court Iberia Parish for failure to appear on the charge of speeding. Walter was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Luther Depass, 37, of Morris Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 6:58 p.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of no license plate light. Depass was booked, processed, and released on a $218 bond.