Police Reports 1-8-18

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Jacques Verdin, 32, of Santa Monica Drive, Houma, was arrested Wednesday on two fugitive warrants from the State of Texas for failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance for motion for adjudication of guilt and failure to appear for possession of marijuana for motion for adjudication of guilt. He was transported to the parish jail.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a customer that was refusing to leave. During the investigation, it was learned that Verdin had two warrants from Texas and he was arrested.

Brent Darden, 32, of Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Wednesday for reckless operation, and was released on a summons.

Officers received a complaint of a bike that was traveling down the roadway at a high rate of speed. During the investigation, it was learned that Darden was riding the bike that was speeding and he was arrested.

Kelly Vincent, 35, of N. Kibbe Street, Erath, was arrested Thursday for possession of Schedule II narcotics. She was transported to the parish jail.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a suspicious person. During the investigation, it was learned that Vincent was in possession of narcotics, and she was arrested.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrest:

Victoria Johnson, 38, of 723 Fifth Street #4, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 1:18 p.m. on the charge of simple assault.

Deputies investigating a disturbance at a business on Lake Palourde Road in Amelia collected evidence that Johnson threatened the life of a female victim during an argument between the two. Johnson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Johnson was released on a $1,000 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Shawn Jenkins, 41, of Lancelin Street, Baldwin, was arrested Thursday at 12:43 p.m. on charges of criminal trespass, possession of schedule I narcotics synthetic cannabinoids - 3rd offense and a warrant for parole violation. Jenkins was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Iesha Davis, 26, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 2:39 p.m. on charges of criminal trespassing and possession of schedule I narcotics synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute. Davis was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

D’Alize Robinson, 18, of Gum Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 7:32 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Robinson was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Jermanee Williams, 17, of Scottie Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 8:59 p.m. on warrants for charges of criminal trespassing, simple battery, and disturbing the peace by fighting. Williams was booked, processed, and released on a $4,000 bond.

Jermaine Williams Jr., 18, of Scottie Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 12:14 p.m. on warrants charging him with simple battery, disturbing the peace by fighting and criminal trespass. Williams was booked, processed, and released on a $4,000 bond.

Stanley Butler Jr., 38, of Mitchell Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on a warrant charging him with prohibited acts schedules. Butler was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Jimmy Billiot Jr., 20, of Main Street, was arrested on Sunday, at 12:58 p.m. on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, stop sign violation, possession of schedule IV narcotics (alprazolam) with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I narcotics (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia - second offense and reckless operation. Officers responded to the area of Main Street in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who advised the suspect, later identified as Billiot, allegedly threatened the victim with a gun and fired a shot, then drove away from the scene going towards Weber Street Officers located a vehicle matching the description given by the victim in the area of Weber Street and Main Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. Billiot allegedly pulled into the driveway of his residence, where officers were able to make contact with him. Upon making contact, officers allegedly located the illegal narcotics on Billiot’s person and in the vehicle Billiot was driving. Billiot was booked, processed, and subsequently transported to the Street Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.