Police Reports 1-3-18

Franklin Sheriff Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Dequellin Antoine, 18, of Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 5:02 p.m. on the charge of vehicle burglary.

Officers responded to the area of Josephine Street in reference to a suspicious male subject that was digging in a van. Upon arrival, officers located the subject, later identified as Antoine, who after questioning admitted that he went into the vehicle. Antoine was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Jamord Harris, 30, of La. 182, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 1:29 a.m. on the charges of no insurance, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, flight from an officer and establishing of speed zones.

Harris was booked, processed, and released on a $4,000 bond.

Robin Ayon-Chaveri, 42, of 26th Street, Port Arthur, Texas was arrested Saturday at 11:51 a.m. on the charge of theft of goods and was additionally charged on a warrant for Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for criminal neglect of family.

Ayon-Chaveri was booked, processed, and held pending transport to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Erika LaGrange, 37, of La. 182, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 10:28 p.m. on the charge of resisting an officer by giving false information. LaGrange was additionally charged on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of illegal possession of stolen things over $1,500.00 and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

LaGrange was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Marjorie Ruffin, 28, of O’Neal Chube Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 2:29 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of simple battery and was additionally charged with disturbing the peace by loud and profane language.

Ruffin was booked, processed, and released on a $3,000 bond.

Ayla Hurt, 26, of Seventh Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 2:36 p.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Hurt was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Brandy Maxie, 30, of Van Buren Drive, Lafayette, was arrested Sunday at 4:33 p.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Maxie was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Officers were in the area of Seventh Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a complaint. Upon arrival, officers observed two subjects fighting. They were Hurt and Maxie

Charmel Laviolette, 32, of Snapper Road, New Iberia, was arrested Sunday at 3:28 p.m. on the charge of felony theft over $5,000.

Officers responded to a local business on La. 3211 in reference to an employee theft. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Asset Protection who advised they received a complaint of an employee theft on Dec. 22, from the store manager. After investigation, Laviolette allegedly admitted that over the last few months, she loaded gift cards for different amounts and then conducted returns to different gift cards to offset the cash accountability. The total amount of money allegedly taken was $14,778. Laviolette was booked, processed, and released on a $5,000 bond.

Joseph Williams, 57, of Eighth Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 3:55 a.m. on charges of simple battery and battery of a dating partner.

Williams was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.