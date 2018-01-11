Police Reports 1-11-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Lisa Businelle, 54, of 227 Universe Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 8:34 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Milton Perry, 50, of 190 Jupiter St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 8:34 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to a call for service about a possible disturbance in progress at a residence on Universe Road, in Bayou Vista. Deputies made contact with Businelle and Perry in the garage of the residence and smelled the strong odor of marijuana. During the subsequent investigation, deputies located a bag of marijuana, a water pipe used for smoking marijuana, and other items of drug paraphernalia in the garage. Businelle and Perry were released on summonses.

Lacey Yates, 34, of 150 Jupiter St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 12:12 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of improper lane usage and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy investigating a separate complaint came into contact with Yates and located the active warrant for her arrest. Yates was taken into custody on Riverview Drive in Patterson and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $500.

Michael Morris, 19, of Franklin, was additionally charged Tuesday at 8:25 a.m. with simple battery.

Roderick Hunter, 26, of Berwick, was additionally charged Tuesday at 8:25 a.m. with simple battery.

Jeremy Butler, 30, of Charenton, LA was additionally charged Tuesday at 8:25 a.m. with simple battery.

Richard Barrick III, 36, of Bayou Vista, was additionally charged Tuesday at 8:25 a.m. with simple battery.

Correctional deputies investigating a disturbance in a dorm at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center found that Morris, Hunter, Butler, and Barrick struck another inmate. All four of the inmates charged remain incarcerated.

Daniel Robertson, 33, of 258 Jones Road #1, Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 7:43 a.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy was dispatched to a report of a disturbance in progress at a residence in Jeanerette. While speaking with the subjects involved, the deputy found evidence that Robertson struck a female victim in the face during an argument between the two. Robertson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Robertson was released on a $2,500 bond.

Myron Bourque, 57, of 134 Two Sisters Court, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 10:24 p.m. on charges of disturbing the peace fighting and disturbing the peace offensive language.

Frank Keller Jr., 30, of 133 Two Sisters Court, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 10:24 p.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace fighting.

Beth Bourque, 55, of 134 Two Sisters Court, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 10:45 p.m. on charges of disturbing the peace fighting and disturbing the peace offensive language.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a fight in progress in the street on Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with the subjects involved as well as multiple witnesses and found that M. Bourque, B. Bourque, and Keller engaged in a physical altercation. The deputy also collected evidence that M. Bourque and B. Bourque yelled racial slurs during an argument that preceded the fight. M. Bourque was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was released on a $2,000 bond. B. Bourque and Keller were released on summonses.

Brandon Mayon, 28, of 138 Gerald St., Pierre Part, was arrested Wednesday at 11:27 p.m. on the charge of simple assault.

A deputy working a separate complaint at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City observed Mayon enter the emergency room lobby and make verbal threats to a male victim. The deputy transported Mayon to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Mayon was released on a $1,000 bond.

Jaquisha Singleton, 24, of 56207 Old US 51, Amite, was arrested Wednesday at 5:06 p.m. on charges of window tint violation, possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The detective with the K-9 Unit was traveling on US 90 in the Patterson area when he observed a vehicle with dark tinted windows suspected of obstructing the driver’s clear view of the roadway and surroundings. The detective conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Singleton. While speaking with Singleton, the deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located a glass jar containing marijuana, a marijuana cigar, and cigar wrappers. Singleton was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Singleton was released on a $3,750 bond.

Juvenile male, 14, of Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 1:58 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule IV clonazepam with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

A school resource officer investigated a report of clonazepam pills being located at Patterson High School. The school resource officer collected evidence that a student brought pills to school and gave them to two other students. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings. The case remains under investigation.