Police Report for May 10

A Morgan City resident was arrested in Patterson and accused of multiple violent and drug offenses.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported that Dayshawn Short, 32, of James Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday on Fork Street in Patterson. Short was charged on a Patterson warrant for simple battery (domestic violence with strangulation), cruelty towards a juvenile, and violation of a protective order. Short was also charged with possession of schedule II narcotics (crystal meth) with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II narcotics (lisdexamfetamine) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer by force and introduction of contraband into a penal institution, and for a warrant from St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office alleging failure to appear for domestic abuse. Short was jailed and no bond was set.

LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Charlotte McNabb, 52, of McGee Drive in Patterson and Whitney Klein, 53, of Pecan Lane in Patterson, were arrested at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday at Cypress Point Supermarket. Both were charged with theft by shop-lifting. McNabb and Klein both have a bond set at $337.

—Freddie Sellers, 27, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested on May 10 at 12:19 a.m. at Patterson Police Department. He was charged with disturbing the peace and was released on bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

—Frank Small, Jr., 37, of Third Street in Franklin was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. Small was charged on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. A correctional officer transported Small from the Lafayette Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

—Juvenile male, 12, of Patterson was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday for theft. A deputy responded to a report of a theft of a scooter valued at $300 from outside a residence in Bayou Vista. Through investigation, a detective with the Juvenile Services Section positively identified a juvenile male as the suspect who stole the item. The scooter was re-turned to the victim. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Lamonta Thomas, 20, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday. Thomas was charged with theft of goods. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with store security personnel and learned that Thomas was seen concealing items and leaving the store without paying. Thomas was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—Harrison Short, 51, of Mallard Street in Morgan City was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday. Short was charged with theft under $750 and disturbing the peace while intoxicated. Officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 and Short was identified. Officers found Short in the nearby area and discovered he was intoxicated, police said. Short was transported and jailed at Morgan City Jail.

—Esmin Suazo, 29, of Shrimpers Drive in Dulac, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday. Suazo was charged with driving under suspension and no insurance. Officer conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling in the area of Front Street disregarding a traffic control. During the traffic stop, Suazo was identified as the driver and it was discovered that Suazo’s driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was not properly insured. Suazo was trans-ported and jailed.

Franklin Police Chief Sa-bria McGuire reported the following arrests:

—Cordell Falterman, 37, of Cayce Street in Franklin was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday. Falterman was charged with domestic abuse battery. Falterman was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Anthony Wells, 64, of Antigo Alley in Franklin, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. Tuesday. Wells was charged with driving under suspension. Wells was released on a $1,000 bond.

—Matthew Johnston, 32, of Tamar Lane in Austin, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday. Johnston was charge with resisting an officer by giving false identification and possession of Schedule I narcotics (MDMA/ecstasy). Johnston was arrested and held with no bond set.

—Shquille Brooks, 23, of Canal Drive in Franklin, was arrested at 4:11 a.m. Wednesday. Brooks was charged on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges on simple burglary and possession of Schedule I narcotics (synthetic marijuana). Brooks was arrested and held with no bond set.

—Barry Burney, 55, of Barrone Street of Baldwin, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday. Burney was charged with driving while intoxicated. Officers observed a vehicle that was parked in the opposite lane of travel on Cedar Street. Officers made contact with the driver, Burney, and smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, police said. Burney allegedly did poorly on a field sobriety test with a blood alcohol content of .193g percent. Burney was arrested and released on a $2,500 bond.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Freddie Seller, 27, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday. Sellers was charged with no turn signal and driving under suspension. Sellers posted bond. After bond was posted, Seller was held on a warrant from Patterson Police Department and transferred into their custody.